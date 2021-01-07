Truck crashes through bollards into river

A PICKUP truck crashed through two bollards and ended up in the River Thames in Henley this morning (Thursday).

The incident happened at about 10.20am in Thames Side by the Hobbs of Henley moorings.

The driver, who was uninjured, was helped out of the Ford by a member of the public who was passing by.

He was then lifted to safety from the shallow water by Hobbs staff who gave him a change of clothes and a hot drink in its office nearby.

Firefighters from Rewley Road in Oxford cordoned off part of the path, which was strewn with debris, and three police cars, an ambulance and a paramedic 4x4 vehicle were also on the scene.

Police are arranging for the vehicle to be recovered.

