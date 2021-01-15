Grieving mother back at work to give covid vaccine

A MOTHER who lost her teenage son while he was fighting cancer is to return to work administering covid-19 vaccines.

Toni Ilsley, a qualified pharmacy technician, used to work at the Day Lewis Pharmacy in Sonning Common but quit in October in order to spend time with her son Charlie.

The 13-year-old died last month shortly after returning from Mexico where he’d had a scan following cutting-edge immunotherapy treatment.

Charlie had fought the disease since 2015, when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and was twice given the all-clear after treatment.

Now his mother says she wants to help with the rollout of the vaccine programme in Berkshire or Buckinghamshire.

She said: “It’s really funny — I stopped working and wasn’t going to go back to the pharmacy because I didn’t want to deal with sick people or medicine.

“My job was to check people’s medicine to make sure it was right before it was given to them and I just didn’t want to go back to it.

“But I had an email from the NHS asking would I be interested in giving the covid vaccine.

“I’ve done all the training and I can just walk into that job. I can still work in that field and not have to deal with cancer.”

Mrs Ilsley said she was looking forward to her new role, which will be based at a GP surgery.

“I’ve never been one not to work,” she said. “My house is spotless and I can’t be sitting here all day just looking at pictures of Charlie. I need to go out for a little while and maybe come back if I need to grieve.”

Meanwhile, she has been busy converting the garage at the family’s home in Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, into a place for dogs to stay while their owners go on holiday.

She has called it Charlie’s Place in her son’s memory.

Charlie had always wanted to work with the animals and had two dogs, Ernie, a shih tzu bichon frise cross, and Eric.

Mrs Ilsley said: “I’ve got to do it. Whether or not it will get really busy this year, it’s something I have to do for Charlie. It just feels right. I want people to say ‘my dog’s staying at Charlie’s Place’.

“My life has been looking after Charlie for six years, being with him 24/7, trying to find treatment, trying to keep him alive, and now I’m doing this in his memory. I can’t just stop.”

She has also created a heart-shaped memorial garden for her son with a pink blossom tree in the centre. Mrs Ilsley says this was inspired by a tree the family sat under to have lunch when Charlie was in Mexico having treatment.

She also has a “memory tree” in her living room, which is decorated with tributes to Charlie from both his family and supporters, including a bauble bearing his name, ornaments of dogs and different coloured beads for courage.

Each bead represents treatment he received and each colour represents the type of treatment — black for hospital stays, red for transfusions and purple signalling the end of treatment.

Charlie’s supporters have suggested launching a campaign to have a tree set up in a public place so that people can add things to it.

Mrs Ilsley took a mould of her son’s hand in plaster before his funeral and she also has this at home along with her son’s ashes.

She had to wait until Christmas Day before seeing how the casting had come out. “It came out perfect,” she said. “It made my Christmas Day to see his hand in 3D again.”