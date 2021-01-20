Woman who beat cancer has head shaved for charity

A HEALTH visitor who recovered from breast cancer last year has shaved off her shoulder-length hair for charity.

Diane Marshall, 55, a perinatal mental health specialist at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley, was diagnosed last January and receied the all-clear in April following a lumpectomy and radiotherapy.

She decided to take on a fundraising challenge because a friend was diagnosed with cancer in the autumn and lost all her hair within two weeks of starting chemotherapy.

The proceeds were shared between Cancer Research UK and Alopecia UK as she also knows someone who has lost their hair to the autoimmune condition.

Mrs Marshall, who has two adult children and three grandchildren, was shaved at home on Friday by her husband Richard while friends and family watched over Zoom. This was her first haircut in about a year.

She has raised almost six times her £500 target and hopes to hit the £3,000 mark.

Mrs Marshall said: “I was a little nervous but pleased when the day finally came around as there’d been such a build-up. I thought ‘Right, there’s no going back, let’s just enjoy it’.

“It was a fun evening and I was laughing the whole time, though there was a brief sense of ‘What on earth am I doing?’ when Richard made the first cut. It felt strange looking in the mirror afterwards and I was glad that people were giving me lots of positive comments on my ‘new look’.

“It has been pretty cold going outside ever since so I wear a woolly hat everywhere. I recently bumped into a friend who didn’t notice anything different until I took my hat off. Her teenage daughter was shocked and said ‘that’s cool’ and I thought ‘Yep, I’ll take that!’”

Mrs Marshall said she was lucky to have a low-risk cancer that didn’t need chemotherapy and felt she’d been given a “second chance at life” after treatment.

She is back in her job, which she has had for 15 years, although most of her appointments are being conducted remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “When I was diagnosed, my very first worry was whether I’d need chemo and, if so, would my hair fall out. It might sound strange, but that can have a huge effect on people’s confidence because it’s part of their identity.

“I asked Richard what he thought about the shave and he said, ‘You know, it’s only hair and you’re lucky because it’ll grow back straight away’.

“I’ve done charity walks in the past so if I was going to ask friends and family for money again, I felt I’d have to really push out of my comfort zone.”

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/

DianeHeadShave