Walker who broke ankle appeals to find helpers

A MAN who broke his ankle on a walk wants to find the people who helped him to say thank-you.

Philip Stott was enjoying a stroll in Remenham last month when he slipped on a wet slope and twisted his right ankle so he was unable to walk.

He was helped by an older couple and their adult son and three other men who carried him back to his car and covered him in blankets and foil to help him recover from shock.

They then helped him into a car so that his wife, Annie, could drive him to Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where he had surgery.

Mr Stott, 50, has been recovering at home in Sedgewell Road, Sonning Common, and asked the Henley Standard to help him find his rescuers so he can thank them.

He said: “If those people hadn’t helped me I would have been stuck. What an amazing community where there’s such lovely people.”

The incident happened at about 1pm on December 27 as Mr Stott was walking with one of the family dogs, Bear.

He and his wife and their two children, Imogen, 11, and Tom, eight, had decided to go on a walk at Greys Court but it was too wet.

Mr Stott, who used to play for Henley Rugby Club’s Vultures team, explained: “Greys Court was waterlogged but we were in two cars so I said I’d carry on alone to Henley so our younger dog, Bear, could still get his walk and our older dog, Tilly, could go home.

“I parked up and started my walk up through the hills in Remenham on my way to the Flower Pot.

“It was after the first couple of hills that I slipped in a field which had a slope. I knew my ankle was broken straight away as the pain was hideous. The shock wave went up the fibula and broke it too.

“I’ve broken my ankle before playing rugby but this time it hurt more.” He had his mobile phone with him and called his wife before calling for an ambulance. Then help arrived.

Mr Stott said: “The older couple asked if I wanted their son to go and find my wife and bring her to us while they stayed with me. We were sitting in the field and lots of people were asking if I was okay.”

After 45 minutes of waiting for an ambulance, two men stopped and advised Mr Stott to call again, which he did but was told he was in a queue.

He said: “A man called Tony and another called Shane Renders, who coaches at Henley Rugby Club, helped me get out of the field, which took another 45 minutes.

“When we got to Upper Thames Rowing Club, I started to go into shock and another man got out of his car and gave me a foil blanket.

“He sounded as if he knew about the medical side of things and he rang the ambulance service again.”

Mr Stott then learned he was in a queue of 245 people, so the men advised him to go to hospital by car. He said: “They had me laid down because of the pain and the distance we’d come from the fields. They covered me with coats, blankets and hats to help with the shock.

“Some of them helped stop traffic as well and my wife pulled up her car and put the seats down and the men helped me in. We have a dog crate in there so they lifted it up and helped me get in — I was just lying under this crate!”

Mrs Stott drove him to the hospital where he was given painkillers and his leg was X-rayed before being put in plaster. He was operated on the next day and able to leave after two nights.

Mr Stott said: “My wife was really worried as she wasn’t allowed in the hospital with me because of covid.”

He was given crutches and has to wear a special boot to protect his ankle. Mr Stott said: “The surgeons said I will return to absolute normality within 12 weeks. I’m hoping to get back into boot camp, walking and playing sports, as soon as I can.

“One thing I will be investing in is walking sticks — if I had those Nordic walking poles it would give me support I need, especially if the weather is cold and wet.”

Mr Stott, who is a real estate investment manager, will make a donation to NHS charities.

He has managed to speak to Mr Renders since the incident but wants to track down the other people who helped.

He said: “They stopped and said, ‘That’s a guy who needs help’ — it was astonishing.

“Henley has these types of people who give up their time to selflessly help others, especially during the pandemic.”

If you were one of the helpers,

or know someone who was, call

the Henley Standard on (01491) 419444 or email news@henleystandard.co.uk