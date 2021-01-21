Thursday, 21 January 2021

Man hurt in crash at junction

A MAN was injured when two cars crashed in Henley at about midday today.

A silver Ford Ranger truck and a silver Vauxhall Meriva people carrier were involved in the collision at the junction of Greys Road and The Close.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended and a man was treated at the scene then loaded onto an ambulance in a stretcher.

