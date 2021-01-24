Sunday, 24 January 2021

Send us your snow pictures!

Temperatures have plummeted and Oxfordshire has woken up to find a blanket of snow has fallen overnight.

We're asking our readers to send us YOUR pictures of snowy life for a special feature in the newspaper.

If you'd like to get involved send us your images, along with your details for a photo credit and any additional information - for example where the picture was taken or who is in it - to news@henleystandard.co.uk.

