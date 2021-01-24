Monday, 25 January 2021

Families flock to hill as snow falls

SCORES of families flocked to Drawback Hill near Henley when the town was blanketed with snow today.

Small crowds gathered to enjoy the view and ride sledges down the slope between the top of Rotherfield Road in Henley and the main road through Harpsden at the bottom.

Some rode traditional wooden toboggans or modern plastic versions while others improvised using beach inflatables or foam sheeting.

They observed social distancing but stopped to chat at a safe distance when they encountered friends and neighbours.

Many told the Henley Standard it was a welcome break from the monotony of the third national coronavirus lockdown in less than a year.

For the full story, see next week’s (January 29) paper.

