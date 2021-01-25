Hotel’s giant wisteria to be restored

A WISTERIA covering the former Red Lion Hotel in Henley is to be restored.

The climbing shrub has collapsed in places and needs to be reattached to the wall of the building.

Work will take place from tomorrow (Tuesday) to Thursday.

The building was bought by international hotel consultant Grace Leo in conjunction with Singapore-based shipping entrepreneur and hotel investor Tim Hartnoll last year.

Mrs Leo said: “The hotel is in such a key location and the wisteria has been an integral part of it for many years. We are very excited about making sure that this distinctive feature flourishes for decades to come.”

James Ogilvy, of Ogilvy Landscape, is overseeing the landscape side of the refurbishment.

He said: “Sadly the iconic wisteria has been allowed to collapse in recent years. Many of the main limbs have dropped to the ground and others are covering windows. It is exciting to be involved in its careful restoration.”

Mr Ogilvy has brought in Lauren McNeil, of landscape business Heritage Grounds. She and her team of specialists are in the process of pruning and reestablishing a proper framework for these ancient plants.

Mrs Leo and Mr Hartnoll have set about renovating the Grade II listed building, which is on the corner of Hart Street and Thames Side, and are set to re-open it this summer following a £3 million refurbishment.

It will be renamed the Relais Henley after the French word meaning “coaching inn”.