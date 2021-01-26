Aerobatics pilot ‘probably fell ill moments before fatal crash’

AN aerobatics instructor and her student died in a plane crash near Henley because she may have fallen ill at the controls during an aerial manoeuvre.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch says Emily Collett, 36, was probably “incapacitated” by an undiagnosed heart condition as she and Tom Castle were performing a spin in a single-engine plane over countryside near Stonor.

It says Mr Castle, 43, who was sitting behind Mrs Collett, was experienced enough to have recovered the stricken aircraft but may not have realised something was amiss in time or may have become confused or panicked. The Pitts S-2A plane came down in a field off the B480 at about 2pm on August 24, 2019.

The plane was destroyed and both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and AAIB officers investigated and the wreckage was removed to the branch’s offices in Hampshire.

The AAIB said it couldn’t give a “definitive” cause of the crash but sudden illness was the most likely answer.

The plane, which took off from White Waltham airfield at about 12.55pm, was unevenly weighted towards its rear, which would have made it harder and lengthier to regain control in an emergency.

Both occupants had underestimated their own weight by a total of more than 16kg, which pushed the plane’s aft centre of gravity outside safe limits.

The investigation found “unauthorised devices” attached to the rubber cables to adjust the pedal positions but these were unlikely to have contributed.

Mrs Collett, who had about 710 hours’ experience, and Mr Castle, who had 197, were heading out to practise as part of the student’s training for flying competitions.

Witnesses saw the plane spin once successfully, then enter a second spin in which it spun several times before disappearing from sight. It hit the ground nose-first at a steep angle and was still in a spin at the point of impact.

Both pilots were wearing seat belts but their injuries were not survivable. They didn’t have parachutes so couldn’t have jumped out of the plane.

Mrs Collett had no notable medical history but a post-mortem revealed a narrowing of a cardiac artery which meant she was unknowingly at “serious” risk of sudden death.

However, this condition would have had no other symptoms so was unlikely to have been picked up until it was too late.

Mr Castle probably had about 17 seconds from her collapse to prevent disaster but the problem may not have been obvious to him straight away.

The pair were linked by intercom but he may have assumed that she was about to break her silence and issue an instruction.

The AAIB report said: “It is possible that a combination of... disorientation, startle, surprise, confusion or panic prevented the student from taking effective recovery actions in the limited time available.”

The company operating the flight has since improved its procedures for recording weight and balance of planes.

Pilots must now weigh themselves on site and not give a rough estimate.