Traffic slows after car fire

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Wednesday, 27 January 2021
TRAFFIC has slowed on Reading Road in Henley after a car caught fire.
The white BMW hatchback burst into flames near the roundabout at Jubilee Park and the Tesco supermarket shortly before 2pm.
More news will follow.
Picture credit: Fraser White
27 January 2021
