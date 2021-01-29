Housing survey deadline extended

A SURVEY to gauge how many new homes might be needed in Henley and Harpsden has been extended until Monday, February 8.

It is being conducted by Henley Town Council to help it revise the parishes' joint neighbourhood plan, which will earmark sites for development to meet national targets up to 2035.

The survey was supposed to close in the middle of last month but has been extended twice because of problems publicising it.

A flyer advertising the survey didn't initially go to every household so the deadline was extended and another leaflet was circulated.

However, this incorrectly displayed the old deadline so the authority has pushed back the date for a second time to give everyone a chance to have their say.

So far almost 600 households have responded, which is a record for any neighbourhood plan consultation in Henley to date.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett said: “The issues with distribution of the flyer were unfortunately beyond our control but it is vital that we have as many responses as possible.

“A neighbourhood plan helps to shape future development and identifies important community issues such as housing need. Please make sure you complete your survey.”

The existing plan, which passed a referendum in 2016, earmarks plots for about 500 houses to cover the period up to 2027.

However, it must be revised because South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, recently updated its own local plan to meet growing need nationally.

This says Henley should take 115 additional units but the town may already have done so through smaller “infill” developments or larger schemes that weren't in the old plan.

However, it could still take extra to get a higher number of “affordable” or socially rented units to meet growing demand from young people.

To respond to the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HFF7YD3