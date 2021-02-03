Gardeners restore old wisteria plant on front of hotel

THE restoration of the iconic wisteria plant covering the front of the Red Lion Hotel in Henley has begun.

Contractors from Heritage Grounds are trimming back overgrown branches at the front of the premises in Hart Street to prevent the climbing shrub from collapsing under its own weight.

It had been neglected for some time so was starting to come away from the wall but is now being shaped and reattached under the supervision of landscape designer James Ogilvy, from Fawley.

A team led by Lauren McNeil will install new guide wires over the next few weeks and ensure no tresses are growing over windows.

The work forms part of the

£3 million renovation of the Red Lion, which was bought by international hotel consultant Grace Leo and Singapore-based shipping entrepreneur and hotel investor Tim Hartnoll last year.

Mrs Leo says the wisteria is an important part of the Grade II listed building’s appearance so should be kept for the benefit of the town.

Mr Ogilvy said the work needed to be done at this time of year, when the plant was dormant, as working on it during a growth period could damage it.

He and his contractors will also refurbish plants and floral beds in the small courtyard at the front of the building, where tables and chairs will be set up, and the side running along the River Thames in Thames Side.

Mr Ogilvy said: “This is just the first stage of the project. This huge wisteria is an iconic part of the building and one of the first things that visitors see as they enter Henley Bridge but unfortunately it has been allowed to collapse over the past decade or so.

“It has come off its fixings and is tumbling down low around the ground so we’re pruning it and will be putting it back to where it was.

“It’s about bringing the whole place back to life and ensuring it looks lovely all year round.

“It’s really nice to be able to get it back into shape as this is such a lovely building and the wisteria looks particularly good in the summer.”

The hotel, which should

re-open this summer, will be renamed the Relais Henley after the French word meaning “coaching inn”.