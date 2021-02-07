Pupils given laptops to help them learn in lockdown

PUPILS at a Henley school have each been given their own laptop to ensure their learning is not disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Every child in years 3 to 6 at St Mary’s School has received a new touchscreen HP Pro computer, which is designed to have an all-day battery life.

The children will be able to keep the laptop until they finish their final year at the independent school in St Andrew’s Road.

The school wanted to provide its pupils with a seamless transition as they have had to return to remote learning during the lockdown.

Headmaster Rob Harmer said: “Technology has become a fundamental part of education, not only as the vehicle to deliver great teaching and learning, but as a platform for collaboration and productivity. We witness first-hand the positive impact it can have on continuing outstanding learning in and beyond the physical classroom.

“Ultimately, we need to ensure that every child has access to exceptional, consistent and reliable education and we are confident that the one-to-one devices offer the best possible way to do this.”

Extra training has been provided for staff and deputy headteacher Kate Bodle has been awarded the Microsoft Innovator in Education Expert qualification, which means St Mary’s is now part of a network which benefits from direct training from Microsoft’s education team.

Mrs Bodle said: “I have always felt that technology can help some children overcome some of the barriers to their learning.

“The in-built accessibility tools within Microsoft are leading the way in this field now, so it is wonderful to be able to support staff and children in using those.

“I am passionate about sharing my knowledge, particularly to support productivity and digital citizenship in young people.

“The arrival of our devices will mean that our children can be fully trained in a range of applications that will enhance the learning within the classroom and equip them with real life skills.”