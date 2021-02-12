Shop offering free food to people in need

AN off-licence and shop in Henley is giving away everyday essentials to people in need.

Regatta Wines has placed items including tea bags, packets of sugar and pasta and face masks outside its front door in Reading Road, inviting people to help themselves.

Manager Shaikh Amit said he was trying to help customers who were struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “One day a customer came in and said that he didn’t have any money. I asked my boss Savinder Singh if there was anything we could do and the next day he came up with the idea of giving away some items to those people in need.”

Each week the shop places up to £200 worth of stock on a pile of crates outside with signs saying: “We are always there to help you.”

Mr Amit said: “We ask people to take one item each, up to a maximum of seven, and we refill the stand.

“We do change what is available — we have had cooking oil and things like dried noodles and tins and things have gone quickly.

“Some people have come back while other people have seen what we are doing and have donated a few things of their own.

“I feel so good to be able to help out other people in this pandemic because lots have lost their jobs and are struggling but they don’t want to beg.”

Regatta Wines opened in 2013, taking over the former Henley Model Miniatures shop.