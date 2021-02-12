Petition opposed to possible housing land

A PETITION designed to stop 150 homes being built on two green spaces in Henley has been launched.

Campaigners want the town council to exclude the upper field at Lucy’s Farm, which is on Drawback Hill behind the houses in Blandy Road, and an adjacent sports pitch at Gillotts School from the revised Henley and Harpden neighbourhood plan.

The owners of both sites, which could take up to 100 and 50 units respectively, have asked for them to be included in the document, which will outline where new housing should go to meet the two parishes’ needs until 2035.

Sites for 115 units, on top of the 500 or so agreed in the original plan, are set to be included and 13 are currently in the running. There will be public consultation before the revised plan goes to a second referendum.

The petition has been launched by Henley residents Domenic Bertelli, Justine Hutchinson and Christine Wright who say that Drawback Hill and the school field are the least suitable sites for development and that there is widespread opposition to their inclusion.

They say the farmland is a haven for rare wildlife, which landowner Pat Hiscock denies, and both sites form part of the green buffer separating Henley and Harpsden at the edge of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The campaigners say development would place more pressure on roads, shops and public services.

Their petition will be presented to the town council and South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, as well as Henley MP John Howell.

The sports field, which measures 3.4 hectares, was earmarked for 50 dwellings in the original neighbourhood plan, although nothing happened because of legal wranglings which have now been resolved.

The secondary academy says the pitch is no longer used for sport and selling it could release up to £20 million to be spent on new sports and arts facilities which would be shared with the community.

It would also fund improvements to the school’s Sixties buildings, which are in poor conditionbut not bad enough to attract state funding.

Gillotts says no private benefactors have come forward and community fundraising wouldn’t raise enough. The Department for Education has given the all-clear for the land to be released.

Bloor Homes, which is working with the Hiscock family, says it could build 100 homes on their eight-hectare plot while planting new trees and hedges to screen the development.

The site is next to a field off Rotherfield Road which is commonly used for sledging in snowy weather but neither this nor a nearby public footpath would be directly affected.

Bloor has also talked with Gillotts about developing its land, saying there is “marriage value” between the sites, which could both be accessed off Blandy Road, but nothing is agreed.

Lucy’s Farm was put forward for up to 130 homes in the first plan but was ruled out because it was the least popular with the public.

Mr Bertelli said: “The petition seems to be going well considering that we had to cancel a planned leaflet drop because of coronavirus.

“We had almost 90 signatures within a few days of launching and that’s before we’d made any effort to publicise it, so that’s a very promising start and we’re confident we can build on it.

“We’ve received a remarkable amount of positive feedback since the Henley Standard first reported on our campaign and it’s clear that a lot of people share our concerns.

“They say it defies belief that these beautiful spaces should be considered for development as this would compromise the distinctiveness of both Henley and Harpsden.

“With Bloor in the picture, it seems very clear that these two sites are linked and it would result in the destruction of a large area of countryside at a time when people are crying out for it.

“We want to make the authorities aware that a neighbourhood plan won’t pass a referendum if these sites are included.”

The town council has carried out a survey on local housing need and was going to consult on possible sites last month but had to delay this because of the pandemic. It still hopes to put a revised neighbourhood plan to a referendum by the year end.

To sign the petition, visit https://www.change.org/

SaveHenleysGreenSpaces