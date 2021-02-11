Vaccination programme going well

CORONAVIRUS vaccinations are progressing well in the Henley area.

The town’s Hart Surgery, off York Road, has now given at least one of the two required jabs to 1,655 of its patients, or 16 per cent of everyone on its books, including most aged 70 or above.

The few who haven’t yet been vaccinated have appointments within the next week so the practice will soon be calling over-65s.

The same is true at the neighbouring Bell Surgery, which by Monday had vaccinated 1,294 patients and was making progress among over-70s.

Sonning Common Health Centre has given 1,675 jabs, including 1,400 first doses, and hopes to have seen everyone over 65 soon.

Goring and Woodcote’s joint medical practice has administered 1,895 jabs, covering almost a quarter of eligible adults, and expects to have vaccinated all over- 70s within days.

Health bosses had urged patients not to enquire about the vaccine but now anyone over 70 who hasn’t been contacted should book a slot at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination

Some will attend clinics at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford, which has been converted into a vaccination centre.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire are still declining.

Laboratory or lateral flow tests have confirmed 155 new infections within the past seven days compared with 237 the week before and a peak of 713 in the first week of the year.

The infection rate is down from last week’s figure of 166 cases per 100,000 of the population to 109 while the total number of cases is now 5,318.

In all, 156 people have died within 28 days of a positive diagnosis, up by five in a week.

This week’s new cases included: Henley (12), Shiplake and Binfield Heath (three or fewer), Sonning Common and Kidmore End (three or fewer), Twyford East and Wargrave (12), Goring, Whitchurch and Woodcote (nine), Benson and Crowmarsh (fewer than three), Watlington and Nettlebed (10), the Hambleden Valley (10), Caversham Park and Emmer Green (14), Caversham Heights (seven), central Caversham (seven) and Lower Caversham (14).