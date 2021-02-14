Award for mum who records podcast in her garden shed

A MOTHER from Henley has won an award for a podcast that aims to help women succeed in business.

Laura Ellera, who only started Don’t Give up the Daydream in October, received the student of the year prize in the inaugural Podcasting for Business Awards.

The 36-year-old is a qualified accountant and business coach and started her own business in 2015 under the name Laura Ellera International, offering financial and coaching services.

Her husband Richard, 37, is a former Royal Marine who is now a Foreign Office diplomat who spent two years in Afghanistan working in counter terrorism before he returned in December.

This meant Laura had to juggle looking after their sons, William, four, and Monty, two, at the family’s home in Gainsborough Road with running her business and developing the podcast.

When she first started making episodes, she would wait for the children to go to bed.

Now she uses the garden shed as a recording studio and sofa cushions as soundproofing. The podcast aims to help other women get their ideas off the ground by offering advice, including some from entrepreneurs.

Laura said: “People might have an impression of how glamorous and sexy podcasting is but it really isn’t. I’ve been working with a podcast editor and have a garden office, which is a glorified shed.

“It required quite a bit of organisation and I did most of it when the boys had gone to bed. It was challenging to say the least and meant that some priorities were dropped.”

She said her husband’s job meant he spent a lot of time away from home, adding: “Now that he is back, I hope to be able to spend more time on the podcast and be a guest on other people’s shows.

“I think a lot of the time people wait for everything to be absolutely perfect and have everything ready but that is never going to happen.

“This is about inspiring people to go after their dreams. By bringing in other female entrepreneurs, they can share their stories and show that nobody has the answer to everything.”

Originally from Leeds, Laura has lived in Henley for the last 10 years. Before that she lived in London and worked in finance at KPMG and the Dune Group and then became a financial planning analyst for Allergan in Marlow.

She and her husband moved to Henley as they had made friends in the area.

Laura was made redundant in 2015 and decided to start her own business.

She said: “I found out I was pregnant and decided to go back to the safety and security of my finance business, where I could still be my own boss and I knew I could bring in a steady income.

“My coaching business hadn’t quite developed by that stage. I quite reluctantly left it for a little while and then had my first son and Monty in quick succession.”

She then returned to coaching and developed her podcast idea to promote her business more widely.

Now she receives ongoing support from Lynsay Anne Gould, a fellow podcaster and the founder of the awards.

Laura said: “It was such a surprise to win the award. When I got the email from Lynsay to say I had won it I was on my own and I nearly lost my voice screaming because I got so excited.

“I was a top 10 ranking podcaster when I launched and I was number nine in the UK entrepreneur charts and that was way above what I was hoping for.

“To have an award as well and to be recognised as student of the year is a pretty exciting start to 2021. It has been an amazing ride and I’m excited about what is to come moving forward.”

She is in the process of changing the name of her podcast to Aligned Ambition as she feels this is more suitable.

Laura explained: “These people aren’t necessarily daydreamers and they might be past that stage and they just want to take action.

“A lot of what I do is about making sure your messages are aligned and that’s where the new name came from.

“I haven’t really done any marketing at all, so I guess the next stage is to grow it and get it out to more people. I would also like to talk on other people’s podcasts so that I can promote my own.”

For more information, visit apple.co/3jsd9Al