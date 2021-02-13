Dame Judi in theatre fundraiser

Residents of private road warn people to keep out
Saturday, 13 February 2021
DAME Judi Dench is to appear at the Mill at Sonning this summer.
The Oscar winner will be in conversation with her friend and fellow actor Simon Williams to raise funds for the venue, which employs 100 people.
While the exact date is yet to be confirmed, the Mill’s artistic director Sally Hughes said it would be a Sunday matinée in late July.
She said: “Dame Judi Dench loves the Mill and wants to ensure it survives this difficult time. I emailed her to ask if she would consider appearing and she came back with a resounding ‘Yes!’
“She will talk about her life and work to a very select audience. I am sure that we will still be social distancing by then, so there will only be 100 seats.”
Tickets cost £500 and will include a three-course lunch and a bottle of wine. They will go on general release at the end of this month.
Performances at the Mill are set to resume on March 24, subject to coronavirus restrictions being eased.
For more information, visit www.millatsonning.com
13 February 2021
