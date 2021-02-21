Anyone for game of frying pan and rolled-up socks?

A TENNIS coach has devised a novel way of teaching the basic skills of the game to children during the coronavirus lockdown.

Tom Scott has come up with a series of indoor exercises using household objects, which he is sharing online.

These include drills in which a frying pan or hardback book may double as a bat while a rolled-up pair of socks stands in for the ball.

During this week’s half-term holiday, he has been broadcasting live a half-hour session at 10am every day from his home in Fair Mile, Henley.

Future weekly sessions will be watchable at any time on YouTube or his Facebook page.

Mr Scott, 37, who has been head coach at Henley Tennis Club since August, shared his programme with every South Oxfordshire primary and secondary school through the district’s youth sports partnership.

He has already heard back from Gillotts School in Henley, which is encouraging pupils to take part.

He says others should follow suit as it offers a way of improving children’s fitness and co-ordination at a time when sporting opportunities are limited.

He hopes some will take an interest in tennis once the restrictions are eased and the club is allowed to re-opens its courts at The Henley College’s land off Tilebarn Close. Mr Scott wrote the exercises jointly with 15 other coaches across Britain, whom he knows through an internet forum.

Each coach had been thinking about ways of practising in a confined space so they decided to put their heads together and the drills have now been shared with more than 1,200 schools nationally.

The drills are mostly aimed at primary-aged children and young teenagers but older siblings and parents are encouraged to join in. They may be conducted in a 2 sq m space using shoes and T-shirts as floor markers.

Mr Scott first leads youngsters on a “treasure hunt” around their homes for a makeshift racquet and ball, then guides them through a simple warm-up. The main programme improves footwork and balance, including an exercise in which children skip between objects laid on the floor in a grid. Others build their serving strength by swinging light “weights” such as items of clothing.

They can also improve their hand to eye co-ordination by balancing a “ball” on the back of a “racquet” for as long as possible, throwing and catching it or bouncing it against a wall.

Mr Scott, who also runs a private coaching business, said: “I’d been thinking about it for a while but never had the real push to do it until I started talking with the other coaches. It felt worthwhile because all courts are closed during this lockdown and we’re all stuck indoors. I was thinking how difficult it must be for children and this was one way to give them a bit of fun, get fit and give their parents and teachers a bit of a break.

“It’s amazing how imaginative you can be when you’re put on the spot. I’ve got a small house myself so I know what it’s like and the programme has been designed with that in mind.

“It covers all the basics and should be enough to make sure children develop the skills needed for tennis and a good level of general fitness. Anything which gets them off their games consoles for a bit has to be a good thing.

“I tried it on a few friends and their feedback was ‘move over Joe Wicks’. Obviously he has done a great job since the first lockdown but I think some people are looking for a bit of variety.

“I plan to do this for as long as the courts are closed and hopefully we’ll see the benefits once they re-open. It’s a bit different and a lot of fun so I’m very excited about it.

“I’m also looking forward to working with schools because they’re well placed to inspire pupils to get into sport, which will have so many benefits throughout their lives.”

To see the videos, visit

www.facebook.com/mysports

pro.co.uk