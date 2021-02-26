Brexit costs me time and money, says boat dealer

A BUSINESSWOMAN who imports electric boats from France says she will have to raise prices because her running costs have increased as a result of Brexit.

Gillian Nahum, owner of Henley Sales and Charter in Station Road, Henley, now has to complete French customs forms.

And she expects her suppliers to charge more for filling out the British equivalents.

Her haulier on the Continent has already raised its fee for bringing a lorry over the Channel by at least £125 to cover paperwork and possible delays for inspections at the border.

Mrs Nahum says she won’t know the full impact until she has imported a few shipments as she will then understand how many hours’ paperwork is required for each.

She has already announced her prices for 2021 so will absorb the extra costs at first but she says she won’t be able to avoid passing them on.

She said the Government’s promise that Britain would enjoy “frictionless” trade with the European Union following its departure on January 1 was a “joke”.

Mrs Nahum said: “As it stands, the system needs lots of changes to smooth things along and avoid discouraging small businesses with limited resources. It’s a massive drain on entrepreneurs’ time.

“I have a long-standing relationship with French boat companies and I’m not going to stop importing from them because I like their products. I’ve just got to get used to whatever this new system dictates.

“I’m constantly apologising to my suppliers because I’m so sorry that I have to put them through this.”

Henley Sales and Charter has been running for 30 years and launched an electric division, E-Boatique, in 2018, which typically imports about a dozen boats annually.

Mrs Nahum previously employed a British haulier who would drive to France and bring back one boat at a time but they backed out after learning how much paperwork would have to be completed.

A French firm agreed to do the job instead but it has just put up its prices and some of its drivers still won’t deliver to Britain as they are paid by the load and say it isn’t worth their time.

Mrs Nahum now imports three or four boats in the same lorry to save money so she can’t fulfil one-off orders, including those for special occasions, as quickly. She is also at greater risk because more stock is moving in the same vehicle.

She says she can no longer use independent hauliers because they don’t have time for the paperwork and often don’t have bilingual staff. She fears the bigger firms will raise their prices when they realise they have a captive market.

Mrs Nahum said: “We knew any shipment coming in from January 1 would be subject to customs clearance, which obviously wasn’t the case before, so we imported lots of boats in December to avoid that.

“When the new year started, our shippers took one look at the paperwork that was needed and decided they just wouldn’t go to Europe any more. There are now three sets of fresh bureaucracy that didn’t previously exist — one for them, one for me and another for the supplier.

“It’s fair enough that the others are putting their costs up because that paperwork isn’t an option if they want to trade with us.

“For my first shipment, it’s going to take me the best part of two days liaising with France, getting the forms from my accountant and putting it together. It won’t take as long once we’re in the swing of things but there’ll always be extra time for everyone involved.

“I’m lucky to be bilingual so I understand what the French authorities need but my supplier also has to do his paperwork in English. If I couldn’t speak the language, I’d need to employ someone who does.

“I’m giving customers a long lead time to give me a bit of wiggle room because everyone wants their boat for the spring and I don’t want to let anybody down. I will inevitably have to pass the costs on to them but it’s too soon to say how much the increase will be.”

Mrs Nahum says the fact that everything is done on paper and not digitally has made matters worse.

“We’ve turned the clock back and aren’t even going about it in a high-tech way,” she said. “It’s incredibly inefficient and it would really help if you could just enter something online with the product code, courier, date of arrival, VAT details and so on.

“It’s easy to pontificate about Brexit from on high but down here on the ground, small businesses didn’t know what was going on until the deal was finally announced on Christmas Eve.

“We didn’t know if we were going to have to charge a tariff payment or anything like that and then we only had a week to prepare for trading under the new arrangements.

“We’ve occasionally sent products to other countries which aren’t in the EU and you expect a certain amount of hassle in those circumstances but we’ve grown up trading freely with Europe.

“I’m sure this is affecting a lot of local businesses which trade with the Continent — we can’t be the only ones. It’s a ridiculous situation and I don’t see what we’re gaining from it at all.”

James Clifton, sales manager at Val Wyatt Marine in Willow Lane, Wargrave, said the firm was coping with the transition and there was a “significant” increase in demand for boats built in Holland and Poland.

He said: “The UK’s exit from the European Union has led to inevitable additional admin and cost burdens in the customs processes for importing new boats from the continent.

“However, we are confident that working together with our suppliers, transport partners and customs agents that we will simply get used to the new norms for importing.”