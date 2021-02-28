Schools look forward to welcoming back children

HEADTEACHERS are looking forward to seeing students back in the classroom next month.

Schools will re-open on Monday, March 8 as the Government gradually eases the coronavirus restrictions.

Only the children of key workers and those considered to be vulnerable have been in school since the third national began in January and staff have had to have coronavirus tests twice a week.

Other pupils and their teachers have reverted to remote learning at home.

Gillotts School in Henley has been looking after 30 to 35 pupils each day.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton said the school had learned important lessons from the first lockdown last year.

She said: “Of course, we want all our students back with us as soon as that is deemed to be the right course of action in terms of case rates and pressures on the NHS.”

Both GCSE and A-levels exams have been cancelled by the Government and students will be assessed by their teachers instead.

Ms Darnton said: “Ofsted has produced some guidance on what works best, which we are using as we continue to develop our offer.

“We are committed to continual improvement, recognising of course that matching provision to all individual preferences is a challenge.

“We also recognise that home-schooling puts pressure on parents, with many of them also experiencing the challenges of working from home.

Simon Bamford, headteacher at Langtree School in Woodcote, said it was “disappointing” not to be back sooner.

The school has between 20 and 35 students on site who are kept in year group bubbles under the supervision of one teacher and support staff.

For the other students, the return to home learning has been made easier by the donation of laptops from the Oratory School, also in Woodcote, as well as equipment from the Department for Education.

Mr Bamford said: “We want to make sure the children don’t feel locked to their computer screens but we anticipated a further lockdown so we were better prepared to make sure they had the right equipment and could use the resources.”

He added that staff would be careful to show integrity when assessing pupils instead of exams.

Tyrone Howe, headmaster at Shiplake College, agreed. He said: “The teachers have to be trusted to be professional and run these internal assessments and give fair grades.

“As long as you have a strong tracking system, teachers are in a really robust position to be able to give accurate and professional grades.

“I still think the pupils psychologically need something tangible in the summer term to feel they’ve rounded off their time with a proper assessment. A journey has to have a destination and the final part of that journey is those exams.

“The one thing that is really striking is that pupils have been far more aware that their performance as they go along really matters and they’ve been performing at a high level.”

The school is currently providing for an average of 10 key worker children on site and staff are required to undertake lateral flow tests twice a week.

Mr Howe said the transition back to remote learning had been smooth. He explained: “The teachers are so well used to making the transition now, so we just clicked into action immediately.

“We are very familiar with the testing process now and feel comfortable with that.”

There are no students on site at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham, with international students opting to remain in their native countries for remote learning.

The pupils have been given extra time between lessons to give them a break from their screens and extra-curricular activities continue to run, including the debating club.

Julia Harrington, headmistress at the independent girls’ school, said: “There is a sense of loss and ‘when is this going to end’ so all we can do as educators is help the girls to understand their feelings and talk about them.

“This lockdown feels very different to the first two and there is a longing to get back to normality.

“It does help having that date in our heads and it does calm some of the uncertainty of students, particularly those in exam years.

“We’ve done a lot of talk about the anxiety around covid and I think there is a sense of resignation. It is very tough for young people and you don’t get these teenage years back.”

Satwant Deol, principal of The Henley College, welcomed the decision to have centre-assessed graders rather than exams.

She said: “We think that for most subjects a curated portfolio of student work supporting a teacher-assessed grade would be the best route.

“Such portfolios could be sampled by the exam boards for moderation purposes and we think this would be the fairest approach overall.”