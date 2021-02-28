Fire crews tackle unattended blaze

FIRE crews put out a unattended bonfire in Henley which could have spread to neighbouring buildings.

The incident was reported at about 4.15am on Saturday and was attended by a crew from the town's station in West Street.

On arrival at the site off Gravel Hill, it soon became clear nobody was supervising the fire and it was in danger of engulfing neighbouring buildings.

They put it with their main hoses using several thousand litres of water and gave the landowner advice later in the day.