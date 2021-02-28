Sunday, 28 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fire crews tackle unattended blaze

Fire crews tackle unattended blaze

FIRE crews put out a unattended bonfire in Henley which could have spread to neighbouring buildings.

The incident was reported at about 4.15am on Saturday and was attended by a crew from the town's station in West Street.

On arrival at the site off Gravel Hill, it soon became clear nobody was supervising the fire and it was in danger of engulfing neighbouring buildings.

They put it with their main hoses using several thousand litres of water and gave the landowner advice later in the day.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33