‘Wombles’ wanted to tidy town

VOLUNTEERS are being recruited to help clean up Henley.

The Henley Wombles will involve residents picking up litter in areas around their own homes once a month.

Rowers and coaches at Leander Club will look after the river towpath and also check that the Thames is clear of unwanted waste.

The “Wombles” initiative, which was started by Keep Britain Tidy, is supported by Henley Town Council and is being championed by town councillors Will Hamilton and David Eggleton.

They want to enlist up to 50 people who will be supplied with their own equipment, including litter-pickers, gloves and bags.

These are sponsored by VWS, a waste vehicle weighing company in Caversham which is owned by Julian Glasspole, from Shiplake.

Councillor Hamilton, who lives in Greys Road, said the town was looking a “mess” and the problem had been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “If you look closely at the verges and hedgerows, they are full of bottles, cans and grime. Due to covid, no one is prepared to touch or pick up litter so Julian’s company will provide the equipment which the volunteers will collect from the town hall and keep at home. They will use it to clear the area close to where they live and then dispose of the rubbish by their own means.”

Cllr Hamilton has eight volunteers so far but wants many more in order to cover the whole town.

He said: “We want to get between 30 and 50 people who would be happy to do it a monthly basis. We have people in the Wootton Road and Makins Road areas but we want to stretch across town. I will do Greys Road, Gravel Hill and Church Street and we will allocate people to the other roads depending who comes forward and where they live.”

The litter blackspots were the verges, particularly in Gillotts Lane and near Gillotts Corner Field, and bus stops.

Cllr Hamilton said: “When you get out on a bicycle you can see everything up and down the roads and now that the river level is coming down after the recent wet weather you can see a lot of stuff that has been washed into it.

“We need to take pride in our town and do better to makes things cleaner and greener and that can only be good for everyone, for residents and for tourists.”

Councillor Eggleton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, said: “As a result of the pandemic there are a lot more people out walking and this may continue so if we can get some volunteers to pick up some litter at the same time it will benefit everyone.

“Someone called me from Shiplake the other day to ask for advice on clearing litter so it is something that a lot of people are thinking about.”

Cllr Eggleton said he would look after the Gainsborough estate and Makins areas.

“What’s really important is to get across the message to people to take their rubbish home with them or put it in the nearest bin,” he said.

Mark Banks, director of rowing and chief coach at Leander Club, said: “We will be going along the towpath and we will have a motorboat to pick up things from the river.

“If you look down the towpath on the Berkshire side there are no bins, which doesn’t help, whereas there are loads of bins on the other side going towards Marsh Lock so maybe that needs to be looked at, too.”

Environmental campaigner Lynne Lambourne, who spent two hours clearing rubbish by the river in Henley recently, said: “I would like to be involved. Before the lockdowns people were rushing around in their cars but now they are forced to walk they can see the pollution and the bits of rubbish on the street.”

For more information or to volunteer, email enquiries

@henleytowncouncil.co.uk or visit www.henleywombles.co.uk