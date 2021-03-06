Cycle racks to stay even if you don’t where they are

CYCLE racks that were installed in Henley town centre to encourage residents to adopt a more active lifestyle will not be relocated.

Nine metal stands were put in place by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, as part its Active Travel 2020 project.

There are two in Greys Road car park, two in Hart Street on opposite sides of the road and one each in Reading Road, Bell Street, Duke Street, New Street and Riverside. A meeting of the town council’s transport strategy group heard that it had been suggested the racks could have been placed in better locations to encourage greater use and that signage might be added.

David Dickie, a member of the committee and an air quality campaigner, said he didn’t think people realised what they were or how to use them. Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who chaired the meeting. said residents and visitors should be given time to get used to them.

“They have only just been put in,” he said. “Leave them where they are. If after covid we find a rack is in the wrong place we can unbolt it and move it somewhere else.”

Councillor Laurence Plant, a cyclist who runs Athlete Service in Greys Road car park, said: “It will take time. People need to become familiar with where they are. A logo or a picture on the floor might make it more obvious.”

Patrick Fleming, a member of the group and Greener Henley, suggested chaining an old bike to the rack to make it obvious what it’s for.

Councillor Ian Reissmann suggested creating a cycling app which could be updated.