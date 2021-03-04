South Oxfordshire residents among top recyclers in country

PEOPLE in South Oxfordshire are recycling more than most in the entire country, according to Government figures.

The data shows how much waste is recycled by households over a period of 12 months and the district has the second highest recycling rate in England at 64 per cent.

The area has achieved the same figure over the last five years, with only the Three Rivers District Council area in Hertfordshire managing a better rate at 64.1 per cent.

South Oxfordshire has also been in the top three locations over the last six years.

The latest figures cover from April 2019 to March 2020, meaning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will not be known until next year’s data is revealed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Councillor David Rouane, cabinet member for the environment at South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “At this time, we would like to encourage residents to keep up their good work and reduce and recycle as much material as possible.

“This includes the extra packaging that comes with increased online shopping. I would also like to thank our contractors who have worked so hard in difficult circumstances this past year. Once again we thank the residents for their efforts to recycle as much as they have and we hope we can improve on this figure next year.”

South Oxfordshire was the best performing area in the south east, with Slough the lowest at 24 per cent.