Festival moved to September

THIS year’s Henley Festival has been postponed until September.

New chief executive Jo Bausor has decided to shift the dates of the five-day event in a bid to avoid it being cancelled for a second year running because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Four of the five headline acts which were due to appear last year have agreed to perform on the new dates of Wednesday to Sunday, September 15 to 19.

They are Madness, James Blunt, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Sara Cox with Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which was to perform on the final evening, has been replaced by Don’t Stop Me Now, a “rock and symphonic spectacular” celebrating the likes of Queen, Abba and the Bee Gees.

To fill part of the hole in the summer calendar, the festival plans to stage a new pop-up “party” featuring celebrity DJ sets at Temple Island Meadows from July 8 to 10.

Both the rearranged festival and the new event are subject to a premises licence being granted by Wokingham Borough Council.

Mrs Bausor, who became chief executive in January, said there was little choice but to postpone the festival after Henley Royal Regatta was pushed back to August 10 to 15, if it does take place.

The festival pays to use the regatta’s infrastructure, such as the grandstand and tents.

She said: “People might ask why we didn’t try to hold it the after the regatta in August but, if it does happen in Henley, the week after is Rewind and then there’s Reading Festival and also the Thames Path Challenge after that. We didn’t want to clash with other events.

“We also wanted to get as many of the artists on board as possible because that’s what people have paid for and there was a week they couldn’t do.

“It is much better having it in the September because everyone will have been vaccinated by then.”

Mrs Bausor said the festival would build its own infrastructure, which will be “as close as possible” to what it normally has.

She said: “We don’t know what the regatta will be doing but if the regatta does build at Henley then we are almost a month after them so logistically it doesn’t work.

“So we are going to build the site ourselves on a like-for-like basis so the setting will be almost exactly the same and the production costs will stay the same. We will certainly have a grandstand but we are umming and ahhing about the stage in the river so it might be on the bank. It’s all to do with the river flow at that time of year.”

She added: “Everybody is being really accommodating — the regatta has helped us with the rescheduled dates and the artists, suppliers and the council just want to help everyone to get back on their feet.”

Mrs Bausor said the July event would be an opportunity for people to celebrate the end of coronavirus restrictions which are due to be lifted by June 21. It would also bring in some revenue after “an extremely financially challenging year”.

She said: “This will be limited to 2,000 or 2,500 people and there will be much more of a party atmosphere with no seating. There will be street food and celebrity DJs and so really we are getting double bubble. I think people are desperate to go to stuff, like greyhounds in the traps trying to get out.”

Mrs Bausor said the events would both be following the Government’s guidelines at the time to ensure that they were covid-secure.

She said: “We have got a big site and so we can spread out and we will have things like testing of all the staff, more handwashing facilities and that kind of thing.

“At the festival, because we are building it ourselves, we can make changes or amendments that we might need to create more space.

“The other benefit of September is that we can see from other events what works and what doesn’t. Even though nothing is certain, we are working on the basis that in September coronavirus won’t be an issue.

“If the festival does need to be cancelled or postponed again we will have to look at our business plan but we won’t go bust.”

Mrs Bausor said she was looking forward to welcoming the festival staff back to work.

She said: “The box office staff are back now and everyone is set up at home taking phone calls and payments so we are pretty much be back to full strength.

Mrs Bausor said that she was enjoying being in charge but the role was challening, adding: “I am 80 per cent excited and 20 per cent terrified all the time but that’s a good way to be.”