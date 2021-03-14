Miaow! Cat-loving girl makes best-selling greetings card

A GIRL who designed a greetings card featuring her favourite cat has seen sales take off.

Winter Cullen, nine, was diagnosed with autism three years ago and has found the coronavirus pandemic hard to deal with but her creativity has helped to pull her through.

She lives in Crays Pond with her father Brian, 34, who is also autistic, and mother Sarah, an artist.

Mrs Cullen has an online business selling pet and baby portraits as well as cards and wrapping paper.

Winter had always wanted to have an item of her own on sale so earlier this month her mother arranged as a birthday treat.

She is obsessed with cats, which is a common feature of people with her condition, and drew a ginger one for her card.

Within two days of going on sale, more than 250 of her cards had been sold to buyers as far as America, Portugal and South Africa.

Mrs Cullen, 37, said: “She is outselling me by about 500 per cent.”

She said Winter liked all breeds of cat but one of her favourites was a ginger cat called Jasper that belongs to a friend.

“Winter thinks of Jasper as her little brother and she adores him, so I think that is where the idea came from,” said Mrs Cullen.

“Because that friend moved away to another school, she has not seen her for a long time, so I think that played a part.

“Winter has been desperate to have her own design as she sees me packing up my cards on a daily basis and I’ve kept putting it off because I was worried about her expectations.

“I told her if she put lots of effort in, I would get some printed. The response was really positive and I had lots of people asking me if they could buy some. I did 20 and within two hours they were all sold.”

She put a post on a Facebook page called Not on Amazon, an international group for people to promote and sell their work, and this has been liked by more than 3,000 people so interest in Winter’s card soared.

“It absolutely exploded,” said Mrs Cullen. “We were eating dinner and my phone was on the side and it just wouldn’t stop beeping.

“Winter said, ‘What on earth is going on, Mummy?’ and I explained to her that every time it made a noise she had sold another card.”

Winter, who has two sisters, Clio, seven, and Scout, two, attends Checkendon Primary School.

She has spent most of her time in between home-schooling drawing. She said: “Drawing is definitely my favourite hobby because you can just draw anything. I’m not quite sure why I like cats so much but I love their tails and that they can walk on all fours.

“When I’m older, I want to make a potion that can make cats grow bigger. I also draw a lot of dogs and dragons and squiggly things that are really colourful.”

When Winter experiences a challenging situation or negative emotion, known as deregulation, she sometimes reverts to behaving like a cat as a form of protection.

Her mother explained: “She loves cats and tigers but I am actually allergic to them.

“I can’t really say where the obsession comes from but it is common for autistic people to like cats.

“Ever since she was two, she would take The Tiger That Came To Tea to bed with her, even before she could even read.

“She would look at that book for hours and hours. This went on for years and for some autistic people when they have these moments of deregulation they will go into safety mode.”

Also referred to as stimming, this is a process of repetitive action that allows people with autism to feel a sense of control. Winter has high-functioning autism, which simply means she is verbal.

Mrs Cullen said: “From the age of eight weeks old, I remember saying to my husband that she may be autistic. She was different from all the other babies and it is something I constantly referred to at doctors’ appointments. They don’t take you seriously for a very long time if your child functions relatively normal most of the time.

“Winter is smart, she has got friends and she is less challenged than some autistic people but that doesn’t mean the stress and the difficulties she overcomes are any less.”

Mrs Cullen said staff at Winter’s school had always been very supportive of her condition and went out of their way to make her feel at ease in the classroom.

She said: “I am unbelievably proud. I have always had high expectations for Winter and all of my children.

“I have always said she is brilliant — she is a pain in the neck sometimes but she is brilliant and when I sit down to appreciate what she has overcome this last year it is mind-blowing.

“I couldn’t be more proud of all of my children. Clio is such a good sister to her, too.”

Mr Cullen, 34, works for Hanover Investors and his wife said the discovery that he also had autism has been a great opportunity for the family. The testing process involved seven hours of being interviewed by a psychologist to identify how long he had lived with the condition.

His wife said: “He finds it difficult to empathise and has moments where his social commentary isn’t appropriate. He has gone his entire life not knowing why he feels and experiences life differently but it is also a fantastic way to support Winter by saying, ‘Look, Daddy is autistic too’ and this can be a wonderful thing.

“Brian is the most intelligent person I have ever come across. It is a great way for us as a family to say there is a hugely positive side to having an autistic spectrum disorder and you can embrace life in ways that other people can’t.

“It is not all doom and gloom and there are some wonderful aspects of the disorder.

“Brian is unbelievably successful and happy with three beautiful children and it is a great way for us to talk openly as a family.”

The ginger cat card costs £2 from etsy.me/3kNTHhX