Hundreds of donations for World Book Day

PUPILS celebrated World Book Day together at home and school via the internet.

Children and teachers dressed up as their favourite characters from books and took part in a variety of events from literacy talks to making bookmarks.

A book collection took place on the steps of the town hall in Market Place where parents could donate their children’s old stories to be given to local primary schools. The collection was organised by Amelia Oldershaw, 21, of Thames Side, Henley, and her mother Frances and supported by the Mayor Ken Arlett.

Mrs Oldershaw said it was so successful that she and her daughter planned to make it an annual event.

She said: “We received hundreds of wonderful books and because of the huge response we will be doing this every year from now on. We would like to say thank you very much to all the residents who kindly donated their children’s books.

“Also our thanks to the Mayor for supporting the event.

“We believe that reading is so important and that these books will be much appreciated and loved by the children.”