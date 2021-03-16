Residents in favour of two new pedestrian crossings

MORE than 100 people have supported proposals for two new pedestrian crossings in Henley, writes Anna Colivicchi.

A zebra crossing is due to be installed in Gravel Hill, almost 20m east of the junction with Hop Gardens, and a puffin crossing in Marlow Road, near Swiss Farm.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, staged a public consultation before it decided whether to support the plans.

The Gravel Hill crossing, which would be part-funded by the town council, received 110 votes of support and seven objections while the Marlow Road crossing received 128 votes of support and four objections. Town and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who has been promoting the crossing plans for about two years, said: “I’m really glad that the vast majority of people support these crossings. They are designed to make the roads safer and more convenient for everyone.” He said the crossing on Marlow Road would make it easier for residents of Swiss Farm wanting to reach the bus stop on the other side of the road.

“Currently, there is no safe way to cross the road, which makes it dangerous for pedestrians,” said Cllr Gawrysiak.

He said the Gravel Hill crossing would be useful for pupils and parents walking to and from Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens.

Yvonne Constance, cabinet member for environment at the county council, is due to make a decision later this month.