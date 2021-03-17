Small tree to remember farmer with big personality

A TREE has been planted in memory of a farmer who died in an accident while working.

Friends and relatives of Oliver Bowden, who ran Mill End Farm, near Hambleden, planted the Lebanese cedar sapling at Couchfield Barn, off the footpath on the village outskirts.

The tree, which could eventually grow up to 40m tall, is accompanied by a plaque engraved by memorial masons E T Sheppard, of Henley. It carries the inscription: “Oliver Bowden, much-loved farmer and friend of this valley. 1963-2020.”

Organiser Kate Waddington, a lifelong friend, funded both through an online appeal which also raised about £30,000 for Mr Bowden’s sons George, 13, and Archie, 11, to follow him into the profession.

The tree is enclosed by a wood and wire fence built by Jake Stevens, the partner of Mr Bowden’s daughter Rosie Bowden, to stop sheep and deer from nibbling it.

Julian Clements, gamekeeper for the Hambleden Manor estate, which owns the land, will water it regularly.

The planting was attended by Mrs Waddington, fellow Fawley resident Marsha George, another friend of Mr Bowden’s, and Miss Bowden and her sister Bella Connell, all of whom observed social distancing They had wanted to stage a larger ceremony but couldn’t because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Mrs Waddington, who runs Roundhouse Farm in the village, said: “It has been a bit of a struggle at times but we’re really pleased to have finally done this and the family are delighted.

“The tree is smaller than we were hoping for but it should catch up in time and will continue growing for hundreds of years to become a distinctive local landmark.

“Oliver had a huge, larger-than-life personality so it seemed only fitting to have something a little more ‘in your face’ to keep him in people’s minds. It’s wonderful how many people supported the appeal and left lovely comments of support. We’re thankful to everybody who donated.”

Mr Bowden, 56, was the third generation of his family to run Mill End Farm. He started working there at the age of 16 and took the reins from his father, George, upon his death in 1993.

He was killed in an incident involving his livestock on May 5. Two weeks later, hundreds of people turned up to watch his funeral procession parade along Marlow Road with a convoy of several dozen tractors, 4x4s and quad bikes.

An inquest into his death is to take place next month.