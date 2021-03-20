Helping hand for spawning toads

MORE than 4,000 toads have been safely carried across a busy road by the Henley Toad Patrol so far this year.

Each year volunteers help with the mass migration across the A4155 Marlow Road. The toads leave land on the Culden Faw Estate to reach a pond on the other side of the road where they spawn.

As well as the 4,150 toads, they have helped at least 100 frogs and 170 newts so far.

The volunteers began this year’s patrol in January before any toads were on the move.

Estate manager Alex Dick agreed to allow this, providing no more than two people were present at the same time and they maintained social distancing.

A temporary plastic barrier was erected alongside the road to catch the toads.

This has been gradually extended over the years and is now almost 1km long. Angelina Jones, who organises the volunteers, set up a rota to ensure they followed the rules.

Toads and other amphibians prefer to move on wet and mild nights and can cover 50m in a night.

Professor John Sumpter, a member of the patrol, who began collecting data in 1999, said: “On many nights it is too cold for any amphibian movement and hence none are collected.

“But on the few mild, wet nights we’ve had many toads have been collected.

“The busiest night so far was March 10, when 1,309 toads, 57 frogs and 28 common newts were taken across the road to their spawning pond.

“Committed volunteers were present throughout that night, each doing a shift of an hour or two, as they conveyed buckets of toads across the road.

“At this stage of the spawning migration, it is impossible to predict what the final number of toads will be. Over the last 22 years, the number has varied between 2,088 and 10,501, with the average being almost 5,500. Only time will tell if this year's total increases or decreases that average.”

Toads that crossed the road in February will have already completed spawning and are returning home.

Prof Sumpter added: “Fortunately, traffic on the road is very much reduced this year compared with the usual situation, as a consequence of the covid-19 restrictions, which should mean that more toads get across the road safely.”