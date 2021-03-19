Opposition to homes expected to set record

PLANS to build 257 homes on Reading Golf Club in Emmer Green are expected to set a record for the most objections — again.

The club’s first proposal was withdrawn in November after it received more than 2,000 letters of opposition, which is believed to be a Reading Borough Council record for one application.

The revised plan, which has three fewer houses but is mostly the same, was submitted in February.

Public consultation closed on Thursday by which time the proposal had attracted about the same number of objections. By comparison, there were fewer than 200 letters of support.

Furthermore, the Keep Emmer Green campaign group said public comments from the period March 10 to 15 had not yet been added so it anticipated the final tally of objections to be nearer 2,500.

The club in Kidmore End Road is working with developer Fairfax to deliver “family and affordable housing”, a new health centre and public green space.

Opponents say it would put further strain on congestion and school places. They are supported by Reading East MP Matt Rodda, who says the revised application has not addressed the concerns of the community.

Julian Ansell, of Keep Emmer Green, said: “By withdrawing the original plan for 260 homes, the developer has cynically used the opportunity to evaluate the objections and the council’s comments.

“Then, having analysed the feedback, it submitted a plan for 257 homes which otherwise contains only insignificant changes. Local residents have all been required to re-submit their objections and this has caused a great deal of annoyance and frustration.

“The response to the application has been amazing and underlines that residents are overwhelmingly opposed to this development, which completely ignores the need to retain for future generations this beautiful green field land in the heart of Emmer Green.”

The club decided to sell the land four years ago as it was at risk of insolvency due to declining membership.

Manager Gary Stangoe insists the development is about leaving a “responsible legacy” after the club merges with Caversham Heath Golf Club.

Ian Wallace, the club captain, who lives in The Ridings, Emmer Green, said: “The club would by now already have been out of business were the deal with Fairfax not struck.

“The choice is not whether Reading Golf Club should stay at Emmer Green — by April 1 the club will be gone from there and there will be instead an empty plot of land, with all of the inherent dangers to the community that such an unoccupied plot of land represents.”

Brian Fairweather, of Kidmore End Road, Emmer Green, said: “I have supported this development since it was first proposed. I think that the benefits to the area and inhabitants are huge.

“Crawshay Drive, Courtenay Drive and Brooklyn Drive are a good example of previous developments in the close proximity of the proposed development.”

The council’s planning committee is expected to discuss the plans on April 28.