Sports club sale on hold over cash fears

A PLAN to sell the home of two Henley sports clubs for housing has been put on hold because it isn’t financially viable.

The town council, which owns AFC Henley and Henley Hockey Club's headquarters off Reading Road and a number of commercial units behind it, believes the site could take about 30 homes with up to 200 sq m of retail space.

It was earmarked for this purpose in the town's joint neighbourhood plan with Harpsden, which passed a referendum in 2016, and the council said it would put the proceeds towards a new base for the two clubs plus an all-weather pitch at the Jubilee Park ground opposite.

A developer was chosen and public consultation in 2019 showed continued support for the idea.

But in confidential talks earlier this month, the authority’s finance strategy and management committee agreed the scheme wasn’t viable in its current form.

A recent estimate showed it would likely result in a “significant” deficit while the proposed design wouldn't be supported by funding bodies like Sport England, the Football Association or the Football Foundation.

The town council says it will work with affected parties to address these problems before deciding its next steps.

Mayor Ken Arlett, who chairs the scheme's working group, said: “This was a difficult decision but we believe we cannot deliver the project's current objectives in a way which won't result in a substantial deficit.

“We want to work with stakeholders, statutory bodies and funders to get the best outcome for Henley and, for that reason, have decided to regroup.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank the developer for its support and will now consider our options for achieving the original goals of the project in an effective and financially viable way.”

For the full story, see Friday's Henley Standard.