Watchmaker unveils state-of-the-art HQ

A HENLEY luxury watchmaker has given the public a first glimpse of its new headquarters.

Bremont, which was previously based at Sawmills, off Marlow Road, has relocated to a purpose-built 34,000 complex at Sheephouse Farm, off Reading Road.

The building, nicknamed The Wing, can accommodate up to 250 staff, including specialists who will make components using precision tools and a team to assemble the finished products.

The move brings the firm’s manufacturing operation at Ruscombe under one roof.

The building can’t yet open to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic so Nick and Giles English, who founded the firm in 2002, presented a “virtual” tour on Tuesday. The 35-minute video includes a drone flight through the building while the brothers explain the facilities.

A Williams Formula 1 car made is in the reception area as the firm has partnered with the team and drivers will wear Bremont watches.

Giles English said: “There’s been a lot of hard work getting to this point and it has been complicated because [Britain] has lost much of the manufacturing skill-set but this building has been custom designed for watchmaking.”

His brother added: “We’re very proud of our new manufacturing technology centre. It’s been a long time coming but we’re very excited. We’ve created something quite special to take us through to the next few decades.”