Couple who fell in love in lockdown get engaged

A COUPLE from Henley who met a week before the first coronavirus lockdown have become engaged — exactly a year later.

Clive Lawrence and Amelia Wright decided to isolate together after meeting at a live music event in the Three Tuns pub in Market Place.

And on Monday last week he surprised her by asking her to marry him after luring her to Marsh Lock, one of her favourite places.

Musician Laura Williams performed, as she did on that fateful night, and two of Mr Lawrence’s friends, Richard Pereira and Haydyn Duffy, took photographs.

Miss Wright, 38, who was born with a hole in her heart, said she cried when she realised what was happening.

“It was very exciting and Clive was so romantic,” she said. “He had put me off the scent by saying he wanted to wait for things to open up again after covid so I had no idea.

“Laura was playing the night we met and she performed the same song so I was in floods of tears when I heard her walking towards us playing — it was so romantic. When I was struggling with lockdown, Marsh Lock was where I went, so it’s a special spot.”

Mr Lawrence, 35, a landscape gardener, came up with the idea the week before and discussed it with Mr Pereira, 53, a professional photographer, of Boston Road, with whom he and Mr Duffy play darts at the Three Horseshoes pub in Reading Road.

He said: “I was talking to Richard about it and he kept telling me to keep my voice down on the Zoom call in case Amelia heard.

“I did a practice run with Haydyn the day before and told Amelia I was running late at work so we could pick the perfect spot to get the best pictures.

“I got down on knee and pretended to propose to Haydyn so he could do some practice shots with the long lens.

“I’ve lived in Henley all my life and I’ve walked that way many times towards Shiplake, with and without Amelia, and I always thought it would be a nice spot.”

The couple, who celebrated with a glass of Prosecco, hope to get married at Holy Trinity Church and have a reception at Danesfield House Hotel.

After their first meeting, the couple went on a few coffee dates.

Miss Wright, who works for the Alzheimer's Society, said: “It was intense at the beginning as a week later we went into lockdown.

“So we met for coffee on the Tuesday but the shops were beginning to close and we went back to the pub and had some drinks to get to know each other.

“We then we saw each other in the evenings as we were both working and at the weekend went to Villa Marina on Thames Side and it was that Sunday night we went into lockdown.

“It’s crazy to look back now but it was the start for us and we very quickly decided to isolate together as Clive’s mum works in a care home and I had my own flat in Gravel Hill so he moved in with me.”

Three months later the pair moved into their new home together in Wyndale Close. Miss Wright, who is originally from York, said: “What’s amazing was the timing as I do believe in fate.

“One day I was at my brother’s in Windsor and said I wanted to move closer to the area for work purposes as I had recently got a job in Reading.

“He suggested I should look at Henley or Marlow and that same day I was walking around Marsh Lock and the exact spot Clive proposed was where I fell in love with Henley and I moved a month later.

“It was exactly six months later to the day I met Clive. There has been a lot of heartbreak for people this year but it has been the making of us. It has been an incredible year and we’ve gone from strength to strength.”

Mr Lawrence has worked throughout the pandemic while Miss Wright was furloughed for the first three months.

He said: “I had three weeks off due to the pandemic and with places being shut as we couldn’t get materials but apart from that I’ve been working.

“During those three weeks was when Amelia and I first started talking about our future.” Miss Wright said: “Furlough was really tough as I adore my job but when we first started going for lovely walks there was no distractions so we learned more about each in those three weeks.

“We enjoyed each other’s company and we brought out the best in each other. We were finding our way during the lockdown and getting to know each other and the relationship. It was going to be make or break — I’ve been very excited by it all.”

During the summer, when the lockdown restrictions were eased, the couple visited Miss Wright’s parents and Mr Lawrence asked her father’s permission to marry his daughter.

Miss Wright said: “My family have been excited ever since Clive asked for my dad’s permission. They were waiting as Christmas went by and New Year and then my birthday.

“When we visited I had to keep finding excuses to do things in the garden to give Clive the time to speak to my dad.

“I’m the first girl of eight siblings so I’ve got my grandma’s vintage ring.”

During the proposal, Mr Lawrence pretended to drop the heirloom to give Mr Duffy time to get the drone in place to photograph the big moment.

Miss Wright said she was shocked but knew as soon as he boyfriend smiled at her that it was a joke.

She said: “He pretended to lose his footing and it fell and I was like, ‘Oh my God you didn’t just do that’ — it was amazing.”

The pair may get married later this year.

Miss Wright said: “We’ve discussed the possibility of doing it this year but there’s not a huge amount of time to prepare. I have two brothers in Canada and America who I really want to be here.

“It’s just super exciting and I think it was mum’s idea to do it this year but we still in the process of planning.

“I’ve had open heart surgery four times and it was close at times that I wouldn’t make it so I’ve been through a lot but I’ve always believed that someone was out there for me.

“Moving to Henley has changed my world.”

Mr Lawrence added: “Moving in and building a life together — it’s our happy ever after.”