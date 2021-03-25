Women chosen to be mayor and deputy

THE new mayor and deputy mayor for Henley will be women.

Sarah Miller and Michelle Thomas, both members of the ruling Henley Residents’ Group on the town council, were chosen by their fellow councillors at a meeting on Tuesday.

They will be sworn in at the mayor-making ceremony on May 17, which is due to take place at the town hall, covid permitting.

Councillor Miller will succeed Ken Arlett, who has been mayor for the last two years.

She has been on the council for six years and chairs the town and communities committee and the events sub-committee. She played a key role in the return of the May fayre to the town centre.

Cllr Miller, who lives in Reading Road, Henley, said: “I really am very honoured to be named mayor-elect. This is certainly something I would never have imagined me doing when I was younger but I am delighted and cannot wait to get started.

“Michelle will be a great deputy and I look forward to working with her.

“This last year has been memorable to say the least. We have lived through turbulent times with the pandemic. Many have lost friends and family and there has been so much uncertainty, which I think has scared us all.

“We have also seen our shops shutting, pubs closing and people told to stay indoors — at times the silence in Henley was deafening. But we have pulled through and if we all stay safe, there could be a glimmer of a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I look forward to building on the many achievements made as chair of the town and community committee by continuing to support our retailers, pubs and restaurants in any way we can, to support Henley businesses, to shop local.

“As chair of events, I look forward to building not only on the established events we hold, but to also incorporate new ones to bring in additional footfall.

“I’d like to thank my fellow councillors for their kind words and nominations.”

Councillor Thomas has been a member of the council since 2019 and chairs the planning committee. She is a trustee of the Henley Educational Trust and associate governor of Badgemore Primary School and was one of the organisers of the Together for Education March two years ago.

She said: “I look forward to working for the town, supporting the mayor and building on all of the work I have done over the last two years.”

The only other nomiation for mayor was Councillor David Eggleton, the current deputy, who was put forward by Conservative councillor Ian Clark but there was no seconder for his proposal.

Cllr Eggleton resigned from HRG in January and now sits as an independent member.