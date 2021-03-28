Fat leaks into sewer weren’t my fault, claims pub landlord

A LANDLORD who was heavily fined for allowing fat from his pub’s kitchen to leak into a sewer claims he was unfairly blamed for blockages and flooding.

Mark Dunlop, who runs the Angel on the Bridge in Thame Side, Henley, says the problems were caused by Thames Water failing to fix a faulty pumping station.

He was ordered to pay more than £16,000 by Reading magistrates after the water company prosecuted him, saying he failed to respond to repeated attempts to contact him about the “serious” leaks.

Mr Dunlop, who pleaded guilty both personally and as a company director, said he didn’t receive the firm’s 15 warning letters, emails and phone calls.

Now he claims he was not to blame at all, saying: “If Thames Water had solved these problems many years ago, we would never be in this situation.”

Thames Water prosecuted Mr Dunlop because congealed fat kept blocking a £100,000 pump it installed in 2016 to stop raw sewage backing up into the Angel’s toilets and flooding its terrace overlooking the river.

It had to inspect the device every three months after repeatedly finding evidence of “fats, oils and grease” inside.

The company urged Mr Dunlop to install a £3,300 kitchen filtration system, which he eventually did but only after receiving a court summons in 2019.

However, the landlord claims this wouldn’t have been necessary if Thames Water had instead fixed the pumping station further along the sewer main in Friday Street which had been flooding his pub for years.

He said this was prone to jamming, which forced sewage back along the pipe in and out of his downstairs toilets, the nearest exit point.

Human waste would flow across his terrace, which had to be vacated while staff mopped up, and flowed into the river.

Mr Dunlop says he and Brakspear, from whom he leases the pub, repeatedly urged Thames Water to fix the problem but nothing was done until 2016 when the one-way pump was installed on the Angel’s outflow pipe.

Thames Water paid Mr Dunlop almost £8,250 in compensation for 13 floods in the previous nine years.

Mr Dunlop says previous landlords had faced the same problem and that a Thames Water employee told him privately that the pumping station would cost about £250,000 to upgrade and the firm wasn’t willing to pay.

Mr Dunlop said: “[This] is where my problems began as they state that only waste from the pub can be attributed to being in the tank.

“There has been a history of drainage issues between the Angel on the Bridge and Thames Water going back at least 30 years and I firmly believe the majority of these were down to the company’s resistance to taking the matter seriously until now.

“This prosecution has cost my business and me personally a lot of time and money at a time when we can least afford it. If Thames Water had solved these problems many years ago, we would never be in this situation.”

In 2014, Brakspear’s property manager Tony Lewis complained several times to Thames Water without reply despite threatening to report the pollution to the Environment Agency. In a letter to the then chief executive Martin Baggs, he said a network engineer had admitted that he could do nothing to resolve the issue.

He wrote: “He feels the pumping station on Friday Street is not working adequately and this is likely to be contributing.

“We will not let Thames Water get away with this and will relentlessly pursue it.

“We believe the pub has deliberately been left as the path of least resistance for the drain to overflow rather than through another property. This is not acceptable.

“In addition to being an illegal pollutant to the Thames, it is having disastrous effects on the pub’s profitability as it relies heavily on summer trade and particularly the terrace.

“There is nothing more disgusting than sewage pouring past your table when eating in the sun. A day’s trade was lost over a bank holiday, which should have been highly profitable.” Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said Mr Dunlop had been a highly regarded operator for Brakspear for 14 years.

He added: “In future, we’d rather work with Thames Water before it gets to this stage as it’s much better to find solutions that work for both parties.”

Mr Dunlop was facing fines and costs of more than £20,000 but this was reduced after he told the court he faced hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pub was shut for 34 weeks and lost money through perished stock, topping up furloughed staff wages and providing personal protective equipment as well as having a reduced capacity when it could trade.

The magistrates heard the fat leaks were first detected in 2010 and could interfere with the free flow of a public sewer, which is a crime under the Water Industry Act.

Thames Water said it repeatedly urged Mr Dunlop to install a grease management system, which was easy to install and often used by hospitality businesses.

Mr Dunlop says he didn’t realise the seriousness of the situation because staff didn’t pass the warnings on.

Lead magistrate Katherine Wheatley said it was a “serious environmental issue” and he should have known and acted sooner.

Anna Boyles, a member of Thames Water’s sewer protection team, said: “In most cases we’re able to support food outlets to install the right equipment in their kitchens to capture fat, oil and grease but if they don’t change their behaviour we have no other option but to go to court.

“That’s always a last resort and this is the first time we’ve had to go this far. We’re pleased The Angel on the Bridge has now installed kit to stop more fat entering the sewers.”

Thames Water accepts that waste was backing up and flooding the Angel, particularly following heavy rain when sewers can fill up quickly.

However, it says this would have been compounded by fats coming from the kitchen and the one-way pump, known as a FLIP, was stopping them from leaking into the main sewer as well as protecting the pub. It hasn’t installed similar devices at any other locations in Henley.

The company denied there was a problem with the Friday Street pumping station apart from the fact that it kept clogging up with fats and oils so upgrading it wouldn’t have made a difference.

However, it has since replaced some of the components as part of ongoing maintenance.

A spokeswoman said: “The FLIP was installed to protect the pub from sewer flooding, which it was at risk from because of its low-lying spot beside the river.

“It’s common for us to install them to protect properties in similar situations as keeping our customers and the environment safe is our priority.”