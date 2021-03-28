Please help us save Simba’s life

A FAMILY who were tricked into buying a puppy with a serious heart condition are fundraising to pay for the surgery that could save his life.

Gemma Turner, 21, from Henley, travelled more than 160 miles to collect Simba, a cocker spaniel, when he was eight weeks old.

She and her family had wanted a dog for a long time and she says they had been let down by a number of other breeders, who were asking for about £3,000 for a puppy.

Then they learned about Simba, who had an asking price of just over £2,000. After agreeing to buy him, they drove to Worksop in Nottinghamshire to collect him.

However, just three days after bringing him home, they learned he had a serious heart murmur. Simba was taken to Henley Vets for his first set of routine vaccinations when the family were told the news.

The dog’s condition, which is called patent ductus arteriosus, is believed to be hereditary. The breeders would have known this so the family have reported the sellers to the RSPCA.

Now the Turners are looking to raise £4,500 to pay for the operation which should give Simba a good chance of living a normal life.

Miss Turner was working for Henley Decorators but lost her job when the company went into liquidation last year. She lives with her mother Lisa McCarthy and stepfather Michael, a cleaner, and brother Daniel, who works for Thames Water.

Both her mother and step-father are partially deaf and wanted a pet for companionship.

Miss Turner said: “We had been thinking about getting a dog for several years but we never found the right time. But with us all being at home together, we felt this was a better time because we could all look after him.”

She said the family fell in love with the puppy when the saw him on the internet.

Miss Turner said: “We thought he was beautiful and the person we talked to was amazing. She was so nice and told us whatever we wanted to know.

“We put a deposit down and it felt like everything was going well.

“When we picked him up, we did get a feeling that they weren’t the greatest of families but it felt like it was too late to turn back and we decided to bring him home.”

She said she was devastated to discover Simba’s condition.

“My heart sank,” said Miss Turner. “We were just taking him in for an injection and you don’t expect to hear anything like that.

“There is no way any vet who had treated these puppies would not recognise the heart murmur because it is grade 6, the most serious.

“At first we felt that there wasn’t much we could do but when I got home, I changed from feeling upset to being quite angry so I called the RSPCA.

“Then I felt like I wasn’t going to give up on him and that I should do something. Everyone who has met Simba has fallen for him and all agree the financial burden must be met. It is not an option to let his life be cut short.”

Simba’s condition requires medication to help remove excess fluid from his lungs.

The heart murmur means he is close to experiencing heart failure and he requires a great deal of supervision to ensure his condition does not decline.

He is likely to have the operation at the Ralph Centre in Marlow, where he has already had a scan.

A date has not yet been set as he needs to gain weight to improve the chances of success. He currently weighs 3.2kg so needs to gain about another 0.8kg.

Miss Turner said: “When we took him for the scan, the cardiologists gave us some amazing news. They said it is the one kind of heart condition they could fix relatively easily. After the surgery is done, he should return to being a normal and healthy dog. It is just something that is hereditary from one of the parents.

“We did have a bit of a scare the other night. The main sign of his condition getting worse is coughing and wheezing and he started doing that. Me and my mum stayed up all night watching him and it was very hard.

“The medicine looks like it is doing the job, so we just need him to gain weight and get him in for surgery as soon as possible.

“I’m confident, as long as we can keep him healthy until then.

“It is just about raising the money and getting him a little bit bigger.”

To make a donation, visit bit.ly/30LEEMQ