We're back in business

BUSINESSES in and around Henley are hoping to make up for lost time as they prepare to re-open on Monday.

Non-essential retailers, including clothes shops, are allowed to trade again, bringing some relief to the embattled high street hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hairdressers, beauty and nail salons and gyms can also open.

Pubs and restaurants can serve food and alcohol outdoors only. The rule of six — up to six people, or two separate households — will apply, as will social distancing rules and the wearing of a face masks.

It will be the first time in months that these many businesses have been able to earn any money.

France Baudet, who owns Cannelle Medispa in Hart Street, Henley, said: “I’m so happy, it has been such a long time.

“We’ve been shut for almost four months and you don’t know just how happy I am to re-open. It’s more than exciting, it’s absolutely amazing.”

Mrs Baudet started taking bookings last month and said there had been a lot of demand.

“I had 20 missed messages on the Henley store phone this morning,” she said. “It’s a lot of work but we’re so happy to be back — it’s a sort of freedom to me.”

The beauty salon has been closed since December 21 as all the staff lived in tier 4 areas and couldn’t commute into Henley, which was in tier 3 at the time.

Mrs Baudet said it had been hard financially but she had managed to keep on all her staff.

Clients will be asked to wear a mask and they must sanitise their hands, or wear gloves. They may also be asked to have a temperature check and anyone above 37.5C will be asked to leave as a precaution.

Mrs Baudet said: “We always managed very well and we wear the required PPE and we’ve also got a screen in place.

“Some of us have been vaccinated and some customers will have been as well, so we’ll do as we did after the first lockdown.

“We were nervous when we first re-opened but now we are used to it. My staff feel so safe, so hopefully the customers will too.”

Kimberley Russell, who runs her own hair and beauty studio in Woodcote, said she was booked up until the middle of May. She said: “We are really looking forward to being back. I think now is the right time because the numbers have come right down and we all feel a bit safer.

“It is make or break for us. We’ve got to make up for everything that we’ve lost and we still need the support of the local people to combat the debt we’ve incurred.

“We were down £50,000 after the first lockdown alone and we could only come back for a little bit after that. We’ve had to take advantage of every bit of help that was available.

“I’ve had to use some of my own money to help stock up on the cleaning supplies.”

Her first day of trading will be Tuesday and the studio is to extend its opening hours in the first three weeks to help meet demand.

Mrs Russell added: “Everybody wants to be squeezed in but you can’t knock the quality of your work and affect someone else’s appointment. You need to be professional while covering as many clients as you can.”

Staff will wear full PPE and there are screens in between stations as well as a one-way system and hand sanitiser.

Jamie Belcher, who runs Bell Street Barbers in Henley, is booked up for the next three weeks but he is the only member of staff.

He said: “I just hope this is it now. We all need some normality and I hope the vaccine does enough.

“I do have older customers that I’ve not seen for a while and they will still be nervous. Even though most will have had the vaccine, it will take time to adjust.

“We need to make some money back — the last year has been a write-off for everyone and you are never going to recoup your losses with a business of my size. It is just a case of putting something in the bank and putting what has happened behind me.”

Laurence Morris, owner of Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, Henley, said: “We are getting the shop ready, cleaning the store from top to bottom and putting the new stock out.

“We’ve got to manage the winter stock that we’ve got a surplus of as we lost the period of time for selling it. Everyone in the town has over-stock and it is an issue we have to deal with but it will take time. There are more important issues.”

Mr Morris said he had been able to survive financially despite being closed for six months over the past year. He has been trading using click and collect services but this has only brought in a fraction of his normal earnings.

“It was more about being able to keep in contact with our customers,” said Mr Morris. “We are a shop and we want people to come in and touch things and try things on. I’m excited about seeing our customers again and just going to work in the morning.”

Stocks, a boutique in Bell Street, Henley, will be having a 70 per cent off sale to move excess stock when the store re-opens.

Sandie Harrow, who has run the shop for three years, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everybody back.

“It’s a huge relief as it has been exceedingly worrying being closed all this time with the stock level we have. We’ve been doing all right online and we’re very grateful, but it’s not the same — people prefer to come in and try things on.”

Mrs Harrow said that her six staff, whom she put on furlough, were “relieved” to be returning to work.

Studio 35 jewellers in Duke Street, Henley, will begin by being open on an appointment-only basis for a while but there will always be someone in the shop to help.

Antony Reineke, who runs the business, said: “It’ll be good to be back. A normal day will be quite good for a change as will seeing people face-to-face.”

He employs three staff but they won’t all return immediately.

Mr Reineke said: “They haven’t all had the jab. Some will work from home some days as it’s a small environment to be in. Once they’ve all had their jabs, we will get back to normal. As much as the Government says we can open, we still need to be sensible.”

The Focus gym at Badgemore Park will re-open on Monday and has already been running some outdoor classes.

Up to six people will be allowed in the gym at hourly intervals and there will be 15 minutes allocated in between these sessions for cleaning. Pre-booking will be required and there are three separate entrances to avoid contact.

Manager Jules Greenaway said: “I’m looking forward to it and I just want everything to go smoothly.

“We’ve been through this before and we feel like we have gone above and beyond again but safety is still the priority.

“We absolutely need the gym to be a success. We had really big plans for this facility and we’ve had to hold back on those. We’ve lost quite a few members but we’ve also gained some as well. We are down overall, so this is going to be a rebuilding phase.”

The fitness centre and swimming pool at Phyllis Court Club will re-open on Monday but members need to book in advance to ensure social distancing. Studio classes cannot restart until next month.

Manager Charlotte Hughes said: “Ever since the roadmap was announced we’ve had calls but we couldn’t book them until we got the go-ahead.

“This is our third time of re-opening and we were so busy after the last couple — even busier than we were before.

“I hope it will be exactly the same with all the sessions booked up and everyone keen to get back in. More people are conscious of the importance of being fit and active.”

Fitness Space Henley at Centenary Business Park has been running outdoor classes for up to eight people since the end of March.

Joanne John, who runs the gym, said: “It gave us a two-week head start. It is nice for the members to re-engage with a slow and steady approach.

“I still think it will be slow to start with in terms of people feeling confident. Being stuck inside for a long time changes your thought process.

“It is great that we can continue to do outdoor classes for those who are slightly more concerned.”

Pubs and restaurants cannot allow customers indoors until May 17 but many with gardens are taking advantage of the relaxation of the rules.

The Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch, which will re-open on Tuesday, has enough outdoor seating for about 100 people.

Nick Willson, who runs the pub with his wife Hazel Lucas, said: “The whole thing is obviously very dependent on the weather but we are saving the marquee for May when we will be a bit more excited.”

The couple are encouraging customers to book tables. “The more we have an idea in advance and can plan, the better,” said Mr Willson.

“I’m sure there are people who are craving to get back out and see their friends. Everyone went crazy after the first lockdown for the first week and then it calmed down and I think it will probably be the same this time.

“We don’t want it to be chock-a-block because then safety becomes an issue.

“We’ve deliberately spaced the tables out and we would be happy if even half of them were full. We would rather have a few people and do that very well rather than put people at risk.”

The Five Horseshoes in Maidensgrove will re-open on Wednesday.

Tracey Taverner, who runs the Brakspear pub with her husband Dan, said: “We have lots of our regulars who have been messaging us to say they’re really looking forward to being able to enjoy a drink in the garden. We are very lucky to have some lovely views of the Chilterns.

“Being outdoors only does present challenges but I think it makes people safer and that’s very important. As long as the weather holds out, we should be fine.

“It’s been a long winter with everyone being isolated and I think these first steps are sensible.”

The Unicorn in Kingwood will

re-open on Monday.

Landlady Rachel Selman said: “We’ve got quite a large garden and we can get about 60 people in at a time. We’ve had a lot of bookings for the evenings, particularly on Fridays, but not as many for lunchtimes at the moment.

“We’ve been doing a little takeaway service, just doing fish and chips on a Friday and a Sunday roast. They’ve been really popular and everyone has supported us.

“We’re very thankful for the support. It was just a small thing on the side and it is obviously not the same as being open.

“We will be following all of the rules — we don’t want to go into another lockdown.”