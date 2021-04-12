Non-essential businesses reopen after three months

HENLEY took one step closer to normality as more coronavirus restrictions were lifted today (Monday 12).

Non-essential shops, hairdressers, barbers and coffee shops were allowed to reopen this morning.

Snow and sleet showers earlier today worried pub and restaurants owners as they can only serve food and alcohol outdoors.

The weather has slowed down the reopening but temperatures will reach nine degrees in the afternoon and it is expected to be sunny from 4pm.

Despite the weather, customers were queuing early this morning to get their haircut in Duke Street and outside coffee shops in Bell Street.

Most shops displayed hand-written signs welcoming customers back and inviting them inside.

The rule of six – up to six people can meet outdoors, and only two households are allowed to mix – will still apply as well as social distancing and the use of face masks.