Large furniture store opens in town centre

A NEW shop selling bespoke sofas, chairs and beds has opened in Henley.

Sofas & Stuff was officially launched by Mayor Ken Arlett at the former Laura Ashley premises in Reading Road on Monday.

The shop, which is part of a

17-strong family-run chain, has a 3,500 sq ft sales floor displaying items of furniture and rolls of fabric.

Customers can order items upholstered in any material they like and all orders are handmade in Britain. The company took over the premises, which have been empty since August, in the autumn and spent two months refitting them ready for a December opening.

However, this was put on hold when the third coronavirus lockdown was imposed a few days after Christmas.

Manager Nick Ferguson said the firm had wanted to move to Henley for a long time. He said: “We’re ecstatic to be here as the town had been on our radar for a while and we were waiting for the right opportunity.

“We don’t usually open high street outlets as we’re typically based in large, out-of-town premises but we really wanted to be here and when this came up it was perfect.

“We’ve been welcomed from the moment people knew we were coming and we took a lot of orders during the lockdown.”