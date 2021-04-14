Experienced hairdresser goes it alone with men’s salon

A NEW barber’s shop has opened in Henley.

Andrew Latham-Brash opened the Head Gardener Henley’s Premier Barbershop in Market Place on Monday, having worked as a barber in the town for the past 10 years.

He said he was looking forward to welcoming his old customers and to meeting new ones. Mr Latham-Brash, who is in his fifties, has worked as a hairdresser since he was 17 and is a former manager of Esquires in Reading Road, Henley.

He said: “I trained in West London as a hairdresser for both women and men but back in the late Nineties I decided to specialise in men’s grooming.

“This new salon will offer a space for people to come in and relax. I wanted to create an experience for them.

“The interior of the shop has been designed entirely by me. I didn’t want it to look like the usual barbershop.”

The shop has two members of staff and Mr Latham-Brash’s Labrador Olive is the mascot.

In line with the Government coronavirus restrictions, customers should come alone and face masks are mandatory.

Mr Latham-Brash, who is married with a daughter and lives in Maidenhead, said: “We use disposable gowns and everyone will be asked to use hand sanitiser. The whole idea is to keep everyone safe.”

The shop was meant to open last year but the opening was delayed due to the lockdown.