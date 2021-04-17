Buy a basket for some post-covid cheer

THE Henley summer hanging baskets scheme is going ahead to help celebrate conquering the coronavirus crisis.

Residents and businesses have until May 14 to order their baskets from the town council.

Windowflowers, which is based in Burnham, will supply and install the baskets at the end of May and beginning of June as usual.

Managing director Miles Watson-Smyth said the baskets would be bright and provide resources for pollinating insects.

He said: “The planting will be designed to maximise the floral impact for as long a period as possible with the aim of improving air quality in Henley and also providing resources for bees. We usually use a mix of two to three different colours.

“We’re using bright colours to make them shout in the street so people really notice them — subtlety is not our aim.” Each basket costs £64, including VAT, which includes maintenance and watering.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, who chairs the town council’s Henley in Bloom committee, said he hoped as many baskets as possible would be sold. The record number in a year was 241, which was set in 2016.

Councillor Eggleton said: “It’s all going ahead this year as we come out of covid and I urge everybody to get involved. Let us give Henley a lift as it has been a bit doom and gloom over the last year.

“I think it’s going to be amazing this year and let’s see if we can break the record.”

Helen Barnett, the Henley town and community manager, said: “Henley is a beautiful town made more aesthetic by the hanging baskets put up by businesses and residents. We are very grateful to everyone for their support — the flowers really do make a huge difference.”

To order a basket, complete and return the form printed on page 20 of this week’s Henley Standard or email Trish Rae at t.rae@henleytowncouncil.

