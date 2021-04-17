Village that fed intensive care staff during pandemic

FIVE women who helped feed NHS staff during the pandemic are to mark their achievement by producing a cook book.

Jocelyn Lynch, Sue Remenyi, Jane Mather, Kristina Stitt and Sarah Wilkinson, who all live in Kidmore End, helped to deliver more than 1,700 homemade meals for staff working in the intensive care unit at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The initiative started in January when an anaesthetist at the hospital, who also lives in the village, appealed for help via the village’s WhatsApp group.

More than 40 villagers got involved by helping with cooking, delivering and fundraising.

Now, as the scheme is coming to a close with the coronavirus crisis easing, the women are to publish the cook book as a memento of the community’s effort.

The book includes many of the meal recipes used and photographs of the volunteers involved.

The group received numerous donations from villagers, church congregations and small businesses to buy ingredients, containers, labels and cool boxes.

Mrs Lynch, a retired entrepreneur, started co-ordinating the scheme in the second week of January. Within 10 days, 25 homemade soups and casseroles had been delivered to the unit thanks to 30 cooks, eight delivery drivers and the four other women who volunteered to help.

Mrs Lynch said: “The Kidmore End ladies WhatsApp group, which has about 100 people and five NHS staff, received a message from a villager and an anaesthetist who works at the hospital.

“She asked if anyone could cook a few meals for the staff in ICU who were exhausted and unable to get to a canteen without taking off all their PPE, and those on night shifts when the canteen and shops were closed.

“They had nothing more than a toaster, a microwave oven and a fridge freezer and were expected to bring in their own food.

“From the outset it was our intention to not only support the NHS staff but also to provide a sense of purpose and achievement for many people in the village whose spirits were flagging after being faced with yet another lockdown.

“Morale was low and we needed something to keep us all going during the long winter months. The response was enormous.”

Mrs Remenyi, of Tokers Green Lane, took the lead by arranging a cooking rota and six teams of five cooks were put together with two teams cooking once every three weeks, producing 50 meals a week at first.

This soon grew to nine teams with 120 meals being delivered a week with additional provisions of cake, fruit and bread rolls.

Another woman, a former parish councillor, looked after the supply of food containers and stock and liaised with villagers to help buy items from Costco.

Most of the food was provided by Mrs Mather, who runs Local Veg, a delivery scheme, from her home in Horsepond Road, Gallowstree Common, with fruit and vegetables from Dudmans of Berkshire in Emmer Green and meat from Carl Wood’s Butchers in Sonning Common.

The butcher provided a discount and Dudmans donated its produce and Stoke Row Store also helped with products. Both the butcher and Local Veg donated £200.

Mrs Wilkinson was Mrs Mather’s “right-hand man” and organised the ordering and distribution of the food from her home in Butlers Orchard before cooks were able to pick up the ingredients from her home or the parish room in Wood Lane.

Mrs Stitt, who owns her own catering business, K S Catering, decided what meals would be cooked and once they were prepared, they were delivered to her home in Blounts Court Road to be labelled and checked for allergens.

She said: “When we first started we tried to do five different meals of eight portions — soup, casserole, pasta, beef and chicken. We wanted to cater for as many people as possible with a variety. The hospital staff then asked us to stop doing the soups as they preferred the more substantial meals so we did more pasta dishes and added a risotto.

“We had to make sure they were meals that could be frozen too, although most of the staff ate them as soon as they arrived.”

Volunteers picked up the meals from Mrs Stitt’s home and delivered them to the hospital. They were offered money by the women for their petrol but refused.

The food was received by two matrons on the ward who told Mrs Lynch the staff were very happy with the meals and some junior doctors wanted to move to the village.

Before the scheme started, Mrs Lynch obtained advice from a livery company in London which was overseeing similar operations in the city.

She said: “I had a wobble on day two thinking, ‘What have I started?’ I was worried about hygiene and the best way to do the whole thing.

“Richard Winstanley, of the Worshipful Company of Drapers, said to find someone on the wards who was happy for this to be done and understood what we were offering and to go for it. This gave me confidence to go on.”

The Drapers also donated money to the scheme along with two other livery companies, the Coopers and The Weavers.

The Coopers made their donation in memory of Graham Foulis Brown, who had been vicar of the village and Sonning Common since 1990 before he died last year.

Funds were also raised by St John the Baptist Church in Tokers Green Lane and St Michael’s Church in Peppard Road, Sonning Common.

Parishioners from both churches volunteered to be cooks and delivery drivers. Fellow villager Caroline McAslan raised £400 with Moira Lawrie, Sue Hedges and Ali Angell by knitting small chicks and rabbits for Easter. Mrs Lynch’s husband Robert raised £600.

All the funds were overseen by Guy Hayne, who is manager of the Nationwide branch in Market Place, Henley.

Now the operation is being wound down as the lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

Mrs Lynch said: “We now have sufficient funds to meet the costs until the end of April by which time we recognise that people will want to start making plans as we all come out of lockdown.

“We feel this is therefore a natural time to finish and we understand that the wards are beginning to quieten down. That said, the wards are now full of younger people who, thank heavens, survive, but they do stay for longer — around four to five weeks.”

The book, which is called Kidmore End Recipe Book — Cooks for Carers, will be published by Mrs Remenyi’s company, ACPIL, and will cost £5.

Mrs Remenyi and Mrs Stitt put the book together with a foreword from Mr Winstanley and a message of thanks from the intensive care unit staff that was written in a card.

The women said that “lifelong friends” had been made from the initiative and it had helped a lot of villagers get to know each other.

They thanked everyone else who helped, saying there were too many to name individually.

Mrs Lynch said: “I think all the team at HQ, the cooks and the delivery drivers, and indeed the community of Kidmore End, can all feel proud of what we have achieved.”

To order a colpy of the book, email joss.lynch@gmail.com