Town falls silent to mark death of Duke of Edinburgh

HENLEY fell silent for one minute to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

A brief ceremony was held on the steps of the town hall at 3pm on Saturday, when Prince Philip’s funeral service at Windsor Castle started.

The silence was led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson from his official home at Chequers and thousands of towns across Britain took part.

Mayor Ken Arlett, his wife Mayoress Dorothy Arlett and deputy Mayor David Eggleton were joined by Oxfordshire deputy lieutenant Lynda Atkins and Ann Evans and John Green, who are chairwoman and president respectively of the Royal British Legion’s Henley and Peppard branch.

Mr Green and James Nelson, the Legion’s standard bearer, each solemnly lowered the branch’s flag as the clock struck the hour while all present bowed their heads. Members of the public who were sitting on benches on Falaise Square or eating at tables outside restaurants fell quiet and some took photos on their phones after the ceremony finished.

Once the minute had elapsed, Mr Green and Mr Nelson slowly raised their flags, turned to their right and marched a couple of steps to officially end proceedings as onlookers applauded.

Mr Green said: “As always, the people of Henley have come together to mark an historic event.

“Although we’ve had to stick within the rules because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s nonetheless good that we’ve made a public gesture to mark the occasion.

“We’re unlikely to see someone of the Duke of Edinburgh’s stature again. He showed a combination of the qualities that most of us would like to feel we follow but few of us can. From the moment he left Greece as a child, his presence has always been welcomed and he’s to be admired for living a lifetime of service and dedication.

“He also showed a tremendous sense of humour, which has always been a quintessentially British form of comfort in times of trouble.”

Mrs Evans said: “It was lovely having the Mayor, his entourage and the two standards for a simple but very solemn and moving occasion.”

Councillor Arlett said: “It’s very important to pay our respects to the Duke of Edinburgh — there’s been such an outpouring of tributes to him since the news of his death was announced. He was very highly regarded and everyone appreciates what he did for the country as well as the wider Commonwealth, where my wife is from.”

Ms Atkins, of Wallingford, said: “Henley always does these things well and it was a short but dignified occasion, which is appropriate for these times. The Duke of Edinburgh’s contribution to the country, and to the Queen in particular, was unique — there was nobody like him and never will be again.

Cllr Eggleton said: “It was a great honour to be able to pay tribute to him after everything he’s done for the country and I’m sure we’d have done something much bigger if it had been safe to do so.”

Prince Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, died at Windsor Castle aged 99 on April 9, 24 days after returning from heart surgery in hospital.

He was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of the castle, where about 1,000 onlookers gathered at the gates despite requests for people not to attend. He was carried to the chapel in an open-top Land Rover Defender hearse which he designed more than a decade ago.