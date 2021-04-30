Covid volunteers thank woman for cuppas

A WOMAN has been praised for handing out free hot drinks to parking marshals at the covid vaccination clinics in Henley.

Adele Hauxwell lives at the end of York Road that joins the car park of Townlands Memorial Hospital, which is where patients park while receiving their jab at the Bell and Hart surgeries.

The 58-year-old has been delivering teas and coffees to the volunteers since the clinics started in January.

Marshal John Williams, of Greys Road, wrote to the Henley Standard to thank her for her kindness. He said she was a “lovely lady” and the drinks were “very welcome”.

Ms Hauxwell, a payroll manager who has been working from home throughout the pandemic, said: “I just do it because I like to help people and put a smile on their face.

“You see them out there when it’s bitterly cold and it doesn’t hurt to be polite and ask if they want a cup of tea.

“My grandparents always brought me up like that — if you walk into my nan’s house, the first thing she’ll say is, ‘Do you want a cup of tea?’ and I’m the same. A few people were a little bit nervous to start with. It made sense with covid that they were cautious but now I go out there and they say, ‘Yes please, no sugar’ and I know what everyone’s order is.

“I try to do it every time there is a clinic. They’re dealing with all the cars and the drivers aren’t always polite but they’re all lovely people.”

Ms Hauxwell came to Henley from Guernsey in June last year. She is originally from Essex and lived in Northampton for 30 years.

She said: “I just fell in love with Henley. My job is based in Reading but I had been to Henley a few times and it is such a lovely location. We’ve got some lovely people in this street.”