Club joins boycott

PLAYERS from Henley Town FC are to join a social media boycott designed to tackle online abuse.

Teams from the English leagues and women’s super league have agreed to a four-day pause in response to growing concerns about abuse and discrimination.

The Football Association, league bodies and the charity Kick it Out will also be taking part in the boycott, which starts today (Friday).

Mick Keane, chairman of Henley Town, said: “We chatted about it as coaches and it seemed like a great idea. We unanimously said we would support it.

“We don’t get anything like that at our club but lots of people are vulnerable online. There is all sorts of bullying and racism and you can’t have that in football, in sport or any walk of life. Some of the things you see are absolutely disgraceful.

“We are making a stand and hope we get support from the others teams. We are 100 per cent behind it.”

Reading FC will also take part in the boycott, which means there will be no social media coverage of the team’s Championship match against Norwich City on Saturday.