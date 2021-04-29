New adventure golf course to feature town landmarks

AN adventure golf course in Mill Meadows could be themed around a tour of Henley including a water feature representing the River Thames.

The town council wants to transform the putting green at Mill Meadows into a miniature 18-hole course at a cost of up to £250,000.

Its recreation and amenities committee has recommended putting funds aside for the project after it was suggested by a working group and it could now start being built by the end of the year.

A business case was presented to the full council on Tuesday which included a predicted revenue, a timetable of the building work and potential designs of the course.

The holes proposed could include homages to the Kenton Theatre in New Street, the town hall in Market Place, St Mary’s Church in Hart Street and a guitar-shaped hole with different coloured grass to represent George Harrison’s Stratocaster guitar.

There could also be a kiosk which would mimic the design of a boathouse, information boards for each landmark, benches and bridges over the mini River Thames which would run through the course.

The predicted revenue per annum is from £100,000 to £200,000 based on an estimation of 22,300 visitors per paying £6 each per admission.

The designs were put together by Greenspan Projects Ltd, of Southampton, who gave an estimated cost of £255,940 for the work which the council say will pay for itself within four years and then provide a profit of about £60,000 per year thereafter.

Councillors unanimously approved the principle of the project and a period of public consultation which will take place in June.

The final decision to move forward with the course will then be brought back to a full council meeting in July.

Councillor Laurence Plant told the meeting: “I think it’s a great idea. I was in Marlow and they have got a very a basic and temporary putting course and there were queues of people waiting to use it.

“There was skepticism about whether or not it will work but I seriously think it will.”

Councillor Glenn Lambert agreed that he was originally “skeptical” about the idea but the designs have reassured him.

He said: “I was certainly one of those who was skeptical but flicking through these designs and seeing how they have evolved and the celebration of Henley that they are, I am falling in love with it.”

Councillor Ian Reissman, who chairs the authority’s finance committee, added: “I also shared some concerns that we were spending a lot of money but I’m really pleased to see that with the help of the town council clerks research that the finances are looking very promising and I’m now a big supporter of this scheme.”

The putting green fell out of use in 2018 after the satellite information centre in Mill Meadows, where the putters and balls were kept, was closed.

The council ruled out other options, including retaining the putting green and using the area as a forest school or community space.