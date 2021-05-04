Tuesday, 04 May 2021

Missing man seen driving near Henley

Missing man seen driving near Henley

POLICE are seeking a missing man who was spotted in the Henley area today (Tuesday, May 4).

Mark Grigg, 55, of Milton Keynes, was last seen driving on the B481 towards Nettlebed at about 2am this morning. He was in a grey Volkswagen Touran with a registration plate beginning KY05. 

Mr Grigg is white with a medium build, shaven head and goatee beard, a tattoo on his left arm spelling “Sandra” and another on the right saying “Ashlene”. He was least seen wearing a SuperDry grey hooded top, blue jeans and trainers.

Anyone spotting him should call 999 quoting reference number 43210189022 as there are concerns for his wellbeing.

