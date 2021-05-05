Wednesday, 05 May 2021

Third vandal attack at YMCA 

VANDALS have damaged property at Henley YMCA’s tiger turf pitch for the third time in just over a year.

The damage, which was done to one of the goals, is believed to have happened over the weekend. 

The repairs will cost about £1,000. 

For the full story see next week’s edition of the Henley Standard. 

