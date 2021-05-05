Third vandal attack at YMCA 

ELDERLY and disabled people in Goring are ... [more]
Wednesday, 05 May 2021
VANDALS have damaged property at Henley YMCA’s tiger turf pitch for the third time in just over a year.
The damage, which was done to one of the goals, is believed to have happened over the weekend.
The repairs will cost about £1,000.
The repairs will cost about £1,000.
05 May 2021
